RadRunner Plus: The deluxe version of Rad's cheap utility e-bike

You just knew it was coming. After releasing the bare-bones, modular RadRunner utility e-bike at a terrific entry price of US$1,199, Rad Power Bikes has followed-up with a higher-sped RadRunner Plus that takes things up a few notches.

Not in power, mind you. It keeps the same 750-W, 80-Nm (59-lb-ft) geared hub motor and 48-Volt, 14-Ah, 672-Wh battery unit, giving you a 25-45 mile (40-72 km) urban range. But for those willing to step up to the higher price point, it brings back a bunch of bits the RadRunner eschewed in its quest for affordability.

For starters, the pedal-powered drivetrain is no longer single-speed, instead getting a 7-speed Shimano Altus gearset. It also gets a set of standard fenders, a proper LCD dash, and a nice-looking headlight. Where the original bike relied on its fat 3.3-inch Kenda tires to smooth out bumps in the road, the RadRunner Plus gets a little suspension fork.

The RadRunner Plus comes with the Passenger kit as standard Rad Power Bikes

It also gets the "passenger package" as standard, one of many $99 options you could fit to the original. Designed to be super-modular, this frame can take a bunch of different accessories that pop on and off the front, back and middle of the bike.

The passenger package has a bench seat and footrests to let you easily ride 2-up, but it can be easily swapped for any of the bags, racks, panniers, boxes or kiddie seats that Rad sells, and likewise the bike will accept the very neat central waterproof storage tub, or front racks and boxes in the catalog.

Still basic, super practical and not a little charming, the RadRunner Plus is a natural upgrade to the RadRunner. That modularity really does make this thing a genuine car replacement option for many people, and you can't argue with the price point of $1,699, which keeps it super approachable.

Rad's on a roll here, these bikey-scootery jiggers look like a great package to us. Check out a (fairly cringeworthy) video below.

RadRunner Plus Electric Utility Bike | Promotional Debut

Source: Rad Power Bikes