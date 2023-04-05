Rak One serves as a bicycle floor stand, wall mount and repair stand

If you do a lot of cycling, you may wish to park your bike horizontally on the floor, store it vertically against the wall, or work on it using a repair stand. Well, the Rak One is a single device that serves all three purposes.

Designed by Houston-based startup Rakstand, the Rak One is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. The device consists of a tubular metal base, attached to which is a hinged tubular metal arm – that arm can be slid along the length of the base and locked at any point and angle as needed.

For parking a bike horizontally, the base is laid flat on the floor (or road, etc) and the arm is positioned sticking straight up from it at a 90-degree angle. The bike's front wheel is then rolled in so it sits between the two horizontal tubes on the base and between the two vertical tubes on the arm.

Storing a bike vertically involves first installing an included bracket on the wall (via two screws), then hanging the Rak One on that bracket so its base lies vertically against the wall. The arm is then pulled down and locked at a downward angle (about 235 degrees) relative to the base. The bike is then rolled in vertically, so that its front wheel once again goes between the tubes of the base and the arm.

The Rak One in repair stand mode Rakstand

Using the Rak One as a repair stand also involves mounting it on the wall, but with its arm locked straight out at a 180-degree angle. An included seat post clamp is then installed on the end of the arm, while a tool tray is snapped on further back.

In its current form, the device can hold bikes weighing up to 55 lb (25 kg) and with tires no wider than three inches. That said, plans call for future versions to accommodate heavier, fatter-tired bikes.

Assuming the Rak One reaches production, a pledge of US$129 will get you one – the planned retail price is $179. It can be seen in use, in the video below.

RAK ONE - A New Innovative 3-in-1 Cycling Stand

Source: Kickstarter

