Bicycles

Redshift's LED-color-changing Arclight Pedals have gone Clipless

By Ben Coxworth
March 22, 2023
Redshift Sports' Arclight Pro Clipless Pedals feature an integrated SPD-style clipless retention mechanism
The Pros light up nicely at night
Mountain bikers can use the pedals with or without their removable platform
Mountain bikers who don't use clipless pedals might be interested in the Arclight Pro Flat model
A lot of bicycle commuters use so-called clipless pedals, as do many mountain bikers who make their way along dark streets when coming back from evening rides. The dual-color LED Arclight Pro Clipless Pedals are made for just such folks.

Redshift Sports announced the first version of its Arclight Pedals back in 2021 – we reviewed them the following year.

Like that version, the Arclight Pro Clipless Pedals incorporate two weatherproof dual-color LED modules per pedal – one module sits inside a slot in the front of the pedal, while the other one goes in a slot in the back. They're held in place by magnets, so they can be pulled out for recharging.

Pressing and holding a button on each module powers it up, and allows it to be switched between Flash, Eco (battery-saving) or Steady modes. The pedals then serve as tail lights and be-seen type headlights, with the added benefit of their up-and-down motion making them more eye-catching to motorists.

And while there are other light-equipped pedals on the market, what's really clever about the Arclights is the fact that no matter which way up each pedal is facing, its front LEDs will automatically illuminate white and its rear ones will illuminate red. Without getting into too much technical detail, this functionality is made possible by integrated magnets, a magnetic field sensor, and a combination accelerometer/gyroscope chip.

As you might have guessed, the Pro Clipless pedals add a double-sided SPD-style clipless retention mechanism to the center of each pedal. The machined aluminum foot platform is still there, so the pedals can be used with regular shoes as needed. That said, the platform can also be temporarily removed (in two pieces) along with the light modules, leaving just the mechanism for mountain bikers who like it that way.

Battery life still sits at a claimed maximum of 36 hours per 2-hour USB charge. A set of two pedals reportedly tips the scales at a combined weight of 678 grams (23.9 oz), light modules included.

The Arclight Pro Clipless Pedals are available now via the Redshift Sports website, at a price of US$174.99. Mountain bikers who don't use clipless pedals might be interested in the Arclight Pro Flat model, which features 10 coated-steel traction pins on each side of each platform pedal – it's priced at $159.99

You can see the pedals in color-changing action, in the video below.

Introducing Arclight PRO Pedals

Source: Redshift Sports

