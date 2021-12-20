$1,600 Cafe Cruiser ebike designed for beach-side riding

A couple of months back, San Diego's Ride1Up revealed a couple of renderings on its Facebook page showing a new ebike its product team was working on. A good fit for the beach lifestyle on the company's home turf, the Class 3 Cafe Cruiser has now been revealed.

The cruiser-style ebike comes with a 750-W geared Bafang hub motor to the rear for 60 Nm (44 lb.ft) of torque, nine levels of pedal assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h) working with the cadence sensor, and throttle only up to 20 mph. And there's a Shimano Acera 8-speed derailleur for ride flexibility.

The lockable and removable 48-V/15-Ah downtube battery is reported good for up to 50 miles (80 km) of per-charge range, depending on rider style and terrain, among other things.

The alloy frame is designed to offer the rider a comfortable upright stance, and the combination of fork suspension with 80 mm of travel, 26-inch double-wall rims wrapped in SandStorm 3-inch-wide tires and a plush seat atop an adjustable-angle seat post should help smooth out the journey. Stopping power comes from Zoom hydraulic disc braking.

The included cargo rack can host an optional child seat Ride1Up

Elsewhere, there's a Zoom cafe-style handlebar with LCD display, thumb throttle and faux leather grips, 80-lux Buchel light to the front and Velo Edge at the back, a built-in kickstand, and you can haul cargo with the Cafe Cruiser too, thanks to an included rear rack rated for a loading weight of 130 lb (59 kg) – or you can option in a passenger kit or child seat if you want some company on your ride.

The Cafe Cruiser comes in step-over and step-through model variants for US$1,595, and is currently up for pre-order with shipping expected to start in February, 2022.

Product page: Cafe Cruiser via Electrek