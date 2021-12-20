© 2021 New Atlas
$1,600 Cafe Cruiser ebike designed for beach-side riding

By Paul Ridden
December 20, 2021
The Cafe Cruiser ebike from Ride1Up in its natural habitat, at the beach
The Cafe Cruiser ebike from Ride1Up in its natural habitat, at the beach
A design render from the product team at Ride1Up, which is pretty close to the production Cafe Cruiser
The included cargo rack can host an optional child seat
The rear rack is rated to carry up to 130 lb of cargo, with passenger seating and panier bags available as optional extras
The Cafe Cruiser is available with a step-through alloy frame (shown), as well as step over
A couple of months back, San Diego's Ride1Up revealed a couple of renderings on its Facebook page showing a new ebike its product team was working on. A good fit for the beach lifestyle on the company's home turf, the Class 3 Cafe Cruiser has now been revealed.

The cruiser-style ebike comes with a 750-W geared Bafang hub motor to the rear for 60 Nm (44 lb.ft) of torque, nine levels of pedal assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h) working with the cadence sensor, and throttle only up to 20 mph. And there's a Shimano Acera 8-speed derailleur for ride flexibility.

The lockable and removable 48-V/15-Ah downtube battery is reported good for up to 50 miles (80 km) of per-charge range, depending on rider style and terrain, among other things.

The alloy frame is designed to offer the rider a comfortable upright stance, and the combination of fork suspension with 80 mm of travel, 26-inch double-wall rims wrapped in SandStorm 3-inch-wide tires and a plush seat atop an adjustable-angle seat post should help smooth out the journey. Stopping power comes from Zoom hydraulic disc braking.

The included cargo rack can host an optional child seat
Elsewhere, there's a Zoom cafe-style handlebar with LCD display, thumb throttle and faux leather grips, 80-lux Buchel light to the front and Velo Edge at the back, a built-in kickstand, and you can haul cargo with the Cafe Cruiser too, thanks to an included rear rack rated for a loading weight of 130 lb (59 kg) – or you can option in a passenger kit or child seat if you want some company on your ride.

The Cafe Cruiser comes in step-over and step-through model variants for US$1,595, and is currently up for pre-order with shipping expected to start in February, 2022.

Product page: Cafe Cruiser via Electrek

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

