Ride1Up rides out smooth-shifting Prodigy V2 commuter ebike

By Paul Ridden
September 25, 2023
A couple of years ago, Ride1Up out of San Diego launched a mid-drive Class 3 commuter called the Prodigy. Now the company has announced the second generation, which comes with Enviolo stepless transmission and a Gates Carbon belt drive.

Like the first generation, the V2 makes use of a German-engineered Brose TF Sprinter mid-driver motor for the pedal-assist system, which produces 90 Nm (66.3 lb.ft) of torque and offers PAS up to 28 mph (45 km/h) via a responsive torque sensor.

But the Prodigy can now be had with a Gates CDX Carbon Belt Drive and Enviolo Trekking Continuous Variable Transmission drivetrain for "seamless and smooth gear shifting in a low-maintenance system."

The motor gets its juice from a 504-Wh battery made up of Samsung cells, for up to 50 miles (80.5 km) of per-charge range. Key ride data can be viewed on the 1.5-inch Brose color display mounted on the MTB handlebar.

The Prodigy V2 rolls on 27.5-inch wheels with Maxxis tires, and benefits from an air suspension fork
The Prodigy V2 rolls on 27.5-inch wheels with Maxxis tires, and benefits from an air suspension fork

The V2's alloy frame is available in step-over or step-through variants, with an air suspension fork offering 100 mm of travel. The ebike rolls on 27.5-inch wheels wrapped in 2.25-inch-wide Maxxis Rekon Race tires with tan sidewalls, while Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors provide stopping power.

Elsewhere, there's an integrated 80-lux headlight plus a tail-light, a rear rack that's rated to haul 40 lb (18 kg) of cargo (with accessories mounted via the Connect+ system), alloy fenders, and a single-side kickstand.

"These are all features one would expect from a bike retailing close to $5,000+," said the company in a press statement. "Since this is a Ride1Up product, customers can experience all these fantastic features for approximately half that price with the new Prodigy V2!"

The Prodigy V2 with CVT is available now for US$2,695. A version rocking a more traditional chain drive plus a 9-speed MicroShift derailleur and trigger shifter can be had too, for $2,395.

Product page: Ride1Up Prodigy V2

View gallery - 6 images

