Torque-sensing commuter ebike rides for 100 km per charge

London/Hong Kong-based mobility startup Rymic is looking to lower the price of commuting by ebike with the launch of the Infinity 3, which combines a torque sensor, hub motor, 100-km battery and relatively lightweight build with a $1,099 Indiegogo starting perk.

The stealthy-looking Infinity 3 comes with a 250-W Mivice rear-hub motor for up to 20 mph of pedal assist over three modes (plus walk assist) for US riders and 25 km/h in Europe.

There's a Shimano 7-speed gearset for ride flexibility, and a torque sensor (which is still quite a rarity for ebikes in this price bracket) that responds to pedal input power not pedal speed for a more responsive ride.

Rymic reckons that the 36-V/10.5-Ah downtube battery could be good for up to 100 km (61 miles) and only takes 2.5-3 hours to top up again using the supplied charger.

The stealthy Infinity 3 rolls on 34-mm-wide Kenda tires, so could be seen taking an off-road shortcut Rymic

The 6061 aluminum alloy frame is available in two sizes to accommodate riders between 1.65 and 1.95 m (5.4 - 6.4 ft) in height. The whole shebang tips the scales at 18 kg (39.5 lb) for a fairly easy haul up the stairs to the apartment, and has a max load capacity of 150 kg (330 lb). And much of the cabling is routed internally to maintain clean lines.

Elsewhere, Rymic has gone with puncture-resistant Kenda K193 700x34c tires, Tektro mechanical disc brakes, a wide handlebar with monochrome LCD display to the left featuring power-on password protection and a USB port for charging mobile devices while out and about, and integrated lighting front and back.

Indiegogo pledges currently start at US$1,099, representing a saving of 30% on the expected retail price. The usual crowdfunding caveats apply, but Rymic says that production is already underway and if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start next month. The video below has more.

Ride for a greater life with Rymic Infinity 3

Source: Rymic