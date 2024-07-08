Clik Valve system promises radically simpler, easier pumping of bike tires

German manufacturer Schwalbe has revealed what it says will become the industry standard in bicycle tire valve systems. Known as Clik Valve, the setup is claimed to be much easier to use than existing systems, and to boost air flow by up to 50%.

Unveiled last weekend at Eurobike 2024, Clik was developed via a partnership between Schwalbe and entrepreneur John Quintana. He was inspired to invent the system after watching his children struggle with conventional tire pumps and valves.

With existing valve stems – be they Presta, Schraeder or Dunlop – the pump head is typically pushed down onto the stem, then tightened into place by flipping its locking lever.

That said, it can sometimes be difficult to tell if the head is properly and securely connected to the stem. Additionally, when the head is being released from the stem, its lever may hurt the user's fingers as it snaps back out. What's more, a considerable amount of force is often required to knock the head off the stem.

That's where the Clik system is intended to come in.

Its novel pump head connects to its unique valve using just a small amount of downward force, producing an audible "click" as the two components securely engage one another via a ball bearing mechanism. Releasing the head is likewise just a matter of gently pulling up on it, producing another click.

A closer look at a full Clik-Valve-specific valve stem Schwalbe

While Clik-specific pumps and tires are on their way, the system can also be easily retrofitted to existing equipment. On Presta and Dunlop valve stems, the valve core is removed by hand and replaced with a Clik core. On Schraeder stems, an adapter is screwed into place and then left attached (although it can still be removed when inflating tires at gas station pumps, etc).

Users can replace the head of their existing pump with a complete Clik head, or just add an adapter. It's also worth noting that Presta/Dunlop heads can still be utilized with Clik valves – users just won't get the satisfying click.

Clik Valve can be retrofitted to Presta, Dunlop and Schraeder valve stems and pumps Schwalbe

Schwalbe claims that when utilized with Presta valves on tubeless tires, Clik increases air flow by 50% as compared to unaltered valves. This means that a given amount of tire pressure can be reached with half the effort. Additionally, no air is released from the tire when the pump head is disconnected.

The Clik Valve system should be available in bike shops as of the third quarter of this year. Buyers can also register for updates via the Clik Valve website. Prices range from US$12.99 for a set of Schraeder adapters up to $44.99 for a kit that includes two tubeless Clik valves and a Clik pump head.

You can see and hear the system in use, in the following video.

Schwalbe CLIK VALVE - The new valve standard

Source: Schwalbe

