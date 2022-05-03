© 2022 New Atlas
Bicycles

Sub-30-lb Scrat S2 single-speed ebike keeps things simple

By Ben Coxworth
May 03, 2022
Sub-30-lb Scrat S2 single-spee...
The Scrat S2 is presently on Indiegogo
The Scrat S2 is presently on Indiegogo
View 2 Images
The Scrat S2's electronics are IPX67 waterproof, meaning they can withstand being rained on
1/2
The Scrat S2's electronics are IPX67 waterproof, meaning they can withstand being rained on
The Scrat S2 is presently on Indiegogo
2/2
The Scrat S2 is presently on Indiegogo

Despite what some companies may think, not everyone wants an ebike that looks like a feature-laden high-tech contraption. Some folks just want a normal-looking bike with a bit of extra oomph, which is where the Scrat S2 is intended to come in.

Manufactured by Hong Kong's Scrat Bikes, the S2 could best be described as an electric-assist, flat-bar, single-speed gravel bike. That said, its one gear and integrated lights suggest that it's aimed more at urban than rural riding.

The frame is made of 6061 aluminum alloy, with distinctive seat stays which are clearly "inspired by" those of Switzerland's BMC bicycles. A carbon fork and handlebar/stem unit help absorb road vibrations and reduce overall weight, while a zero-maintenance Gates Carbon belt-drive drivetrain makes for smooth, simple pedalling.

The rider's muscle power is augmented by a 250-watt rear hub motor, taking them to a top assisted speed of 25 km/h (16 mph). One 2.5-hour charge of the frame-integrated 36V/7-Ah lithium-ion battery should reportedly be good for a range of approximately 60 km (37 miles).

A bar-mounted 1.3-inch OLED control unit allows users to switch between different levels of electrical assistance, while an app can be used for checking things like current speed, distance travelled and battery charge level.

The Scrat S2's electronics are IPX67 waterproof, meaning they can withstand being rained on
The Scrat S2's electronics are IPX67 waterproof, meaning they can withstand being rained on

As mentioned, the S2 has built-in lights – a 235-lumen Supernova Mini 2 headlight beneath the handlebar, and a column of red LEDs in its LightSKIN tail-light seatpost. Some of the bike's other features include internal cable routing, Tektro R290 hydraulic disc brakes, Schwalbe G-One Bite Performance 700 x 40c tires, plus frame mounts for a kickstand, fenders and rear rack.

The whole thing is claimed to tip the scales at 12.8 kg (28.2 lb). It's being offered in frame color choices of matte black, metallic white, orange/black and red/black – although custom colors can also be stipulated, for a fee.

Should you be interested, the Scrat S2 is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of HK$13,326 (about US$1,698) will get you one. The planned retail price is HK$26,652 ($3,396).

You can see the S2 in action – albeit briefly – in the following video.

Scrat S2. ELECTRIC. Legend Of Urban And Gravel.

Source: Indiegogo

Tags

BicyclesebikesIndiegogo
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!