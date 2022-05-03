Sub-30-lb Scrat S2 single-speed ebike keeps things simple

Despite what some companies may think, not everyone wants an ebike that looks like a feature-laden high-tech contraption. Some folks just want a normal-looking bike with a bit of extra oomph, which is where the Scrat S2 is intended to come in.

Manufactured by Hong Kong's Scrat Bikes, the S2 could best be described as an electric-assist, flat-bar, single-speed gravel bike. That said, its one gear and integrated lights suggest that it's aimed more at urban than rural riding.

The frame is made of 6061 aluminum alloy, with distinctive seat stays which are clearly "inspired by" those of Switzerland's BMC bicycles. A carbon fork and handlebar/stem unit help absorb road vibrations and reduce overall weight, while a zero-maintenance Gates Carbon belt-drive drivetrain makes for smooth, simple pedalling.

The rider's muscle power is augmented by a 250-watt rear hub motor, taking them to a top assisted speed of 25 km/h (16 mph). One 2.5-hour charge of the frame-integrated 36V/7-Ah lithium-ion battery should reportedly be good for a range of approximately 60 km (37 miles).

A bar-mounted 1.3-inch OLED control unit allows users to switch between different levels of electrical assistance, while an app can be used for checking things like current speed, distance travelled and battery charge level.

The Scrat S2's electronics are IPX67 waterproof, meaning they can withstand being rained on Scrat Bikes

As mentioned, the S2 has built-in lights – a 235-lumen Supernova Mini 2 headlight beneath the handlebar, and a column of red LEDs in its LightSKIN tail-light seatpost. Some of the bike's other features include internal cable routing, Tektro R290 hydraulic disc brakes, Schwalbe G-One Bite Performance 700 x 40c tires, plus frame mounts for a kickstand, fenders and rear rack.

The whole thing is claimed to tip the scales at 12.8 kg (28.2 lb). It's being offered in frame color choices of matte black, metallic white, orange/black and red/black – although custom colors can also be stipulated, for a fee.

Should you be interested, the Scrat S2 is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of HK$13,326 (about US$1,698) will get you one. The planned retail price is HK$26,652 ($3,396).

You can see the S2 in action – albeit briefly – in the following video.

Scrat S2. ELECTRIC. Legend Of Urban And Gravel.

Source: Indiegogo

