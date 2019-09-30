Modular bike seat flips off to thwart thieves

Bicycle seats are relatively easy to steal, plus they're not much fun to sit on when they're wet. New York-based startup SeatyLock has set out to do something about the situation, with its user-removable SeatyGo.

In a nutshell, the SeatyGo consists of a set of stainless steel rails that can be semi-permanently mounted on any standard seat post, along with the actual saddle itself.

When riding, the saddle remains securely attached to the rails. Once the bike is parked and locked up, though, the saddle gets released from the rails simply by flipping a lever on the underside of its nose. It can then be stuffed in a bag or jacket pocket, keeping it safe from theft, rain, and the damaging effects of prolonged exposure to sunlight. When it's time to ride again, the saddle is just pressed back down onto the rails, instantly clicking into place.

The SeatyGo is available in three styles and colors SeatyLock

The saddle additionally features a flexible polymer base, foam padding, and a microfiber cover. It's being made in three models – the sporty Dynamic version, the comfier Urban model, and the wider e-bike version.

Should you be interested, the SeatyGo is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$65 will get you a seat in the style of your choice, in red, black or gray. The planned retail price is $85.

SeatyLock has had success on the crowdfunding platform in the past, bringing its self-named bike seat/lock combo to life via financial support from backers.

Source: Kickstarter