Silverback heads off-road with S-Electro 29 Sport e-bike

German bike maker Silverback has announced the latest addition to its S-Electro range, a sporty e-bike designed for those who like to venture off the beaten track "on long rides and challenging steep climbs."

The 20.69-kg (45.6-lb) S-Electro 29 Sport features a 504 Wh Darfon Li-ion battery fully integrated into the downtube of the frame. The battery unit drops down from the frame, rather than being pulled up and out, and has a run time of about 2 hours per charge, at the system's highest power setting. It takes 3.5 hours to juice it up using the supplied charger.

Pedal assist comes in the shape of a Shimano Steps E7000 mid-drive motor, for 60 Nm (44.25 lb-ft) of torque and 250 W of power. The adventure e-bike has a Shimano 10-speed groupset, with a Deore shifter, Deore RD-M6000 rear derailleur and 11-42 cassette, and a SR Suntour XCR 34-Air, Boost fork with 100 mm (3.93 in) of travel.

Features a drop-down frame-integrated battery and front fork suspension with 100 mm of travel Silverback

It rides on Surface rims wrapped in Maxxis Crossmark tires, and stopping power comes courtesy of Tektro hydraulic disc brakes.

The hydro-formed aluminum alloy frame has been designed for a steeper seat tube angle, to encourage a more upright stance during climbs, and a more relaxed head tube angle, for better handling during the descent, The frame is also reported ready for an internal dropper, and is IP65 rating against dust and water ingress. There's internal cable routing for a clean look, and a Shimano LCD display mounted on the aluminum alloy handlebar shows ride information.

The 29 Sport is available now for €2,699 (about US$2,980). That's nearly twice the price of the fat-tired ride from CSC Motorcycles we say earlier in the week.

Product page: S-Electro 29 Sport