California first in line for Smalo AI-powered city ebikes

Smalo E-Bikes is a new name in the e-mobility space, and has announced that it's riding into the US with two stylish models designed for urban or city travels. The LX2 and PX2 ebikes each roll with AI smarts to enhance the riding experience.

Smalo is a new sub-brand of Taiwan multinational BESV, which is responsible for the design of the LX2 and PX2 city rides.

Each features a 250-W motor with a torque sensor in the bottom bracket for assistance up to 20 mph (32 km/h) – with a handy boost mode "to outsmart traffic and conquer any slopes." A simple LED display built into the stem shows key ride info, with a USB port included for topping up mobile gadgetry while out and about.

AI brains have been installed within the top tube "to learn a rider’s power output and not only provide automatic shifting, but also predictive range based on their power output and riding patterns." The setup automatically shifts between seven Shimano gears and adjusts pedal-assist from the motor for a smooth ride.

The Smalo LX2 features AI circuitry designed to "make cycling more accessible and smarter than ever before" Smalo E-Bikes

This circuitry works with an app over Bluetooth LE for system analysis and optimization, and should an issue be detected, the app can guide the rider through troubleshooting. The app can also be used to track the bike's location and battery status, set the alarm and crash alerts, and unlock the smart lock on user approach (a passcode can also be entered directly on the bike).

The LX2 flavor is built around a slick Van Moof-like aluminum frame that's ready for riders between 5.6 and 6.3 ft (1.72 - 1.93 m) in height, and sports an integrated 380-lumen LED headlight plus a braking tail-light. It comes with a 504-Wh battery for between 37 and 74 miles (59.5 - 119 km) of per-charge riding, sports 28-inch wheels with Schwalbe Big Apple tires, and comes to a stop courtesy of Shimano hydraulic brakes.

The Smalo PX2 sports a mid-step frame and 20-inch wheels, and boasts suspension front and back Smalo E-Bikes

The PX2 lowers the top bar and shrinks the wheels to 20 inches to accommodate rider heights between 5 and 5.6 ft (1.52 - 1.72 m). It boasts full squish in the shape of a suspension fork and an Exa rear shock. The 365-Wh battery is reckoned good for up to 50 miles (80.5 km) of range. And, like the LX2, it features Shimano hydraulic disc brakes, but rolls on CST tires.

Both city ebikes go up for pre-order from September 25. The LX2 is priced at US$2,980, while the PX2 comes in at $2,880. Until January next year, they'll only be available in California but deliveries to other regions will be added throughout 2024.

Source: Smalo E-Bikes