SmartSaddle sets out to get to the bottom of cycling discomfort

By Ben Coxworth
August 24, 2020
The butt-cradling design in action
It's an understatement to say that many cyclists find traditional saddles uncomfortable. Sore-butted riders who are looking for an alternative already have several to choose from, but now there's another – the SmartSaddle.

Invented by Kansas-based engineer Dennis Bell (apparently a distant cousin of Alexander Graham Bell), the SmartSaddle is actually the descendant of his earlier product, the MoonSaddle.

Taking its name from its crescent-moon shape, that device did away with the nose of a traditional saddle, reportedly shifting the rider's weight off of their sensitive perineum and onto their tougher "sit bones." And in order to keep that part of the butt comfortable, the saddle features strategically placed padded foam inserts.

The SmartSaddle is based on the same design, but it's said to be slimmer and sleeker, plus its shell is made of carbon fiber and polymer instead of just plastic. Like its predecessor, it has standard rails along its underside, allowing it to be mounted on a regular seatpost. There's currently no word on its weight.

The saddle is recommended for all types of cycling, although mountain bikers might find it somewhat challenging to slip back off of when making steep descents, as it certainly appears to be wider than a conventional model.

Should you be interested, the SmartSaddle is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$149 will get you one, when and if they reach production. The planned retail price is $175.

Source: Kickstarter

