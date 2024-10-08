New Specialized carbon ebike lineup boasts 33-lb weight, 5-hour battery

Ebikes designed for commuting are often rather heavy, dumpy-looking things with no real sense of "fun." Specialized is apparently out to change that, with its just-announced line of carbon-fiber-framed Turbo Vado SL 2 Carbon city bikes.

There are two main models that make up the Turbo Vado SL 2 Carbon range, along with a fancy-shmancy deluxe model that's limited to just 250 units. All three sport a full carbon frame, fork and seat post; a head-tube-integrated Future Shock 3.2 with 20 mm of suspension travel; and a go-anywhere mountain-bike-like design.

First of all, for riders who want to keep things fast and simple, there's the base-model Vado SL 2 Carbon 6.0.

Its Specialized 1.2 SL bottom bracket motor delivers 50 Nm (37 lb ft) of torque and 320 watts of peak power, augmenting the rider's pedaling power up to a top assisted speed of 28 mph (45 km/h). That motor is powered by a down-tube-integrated 520-Wh lithium-ion battery, one charge of which should reportedly be good for up to five hours of runtime – the exact range obviously depends on factors such as terrain and electric-assist level.

The Vado SL 2 Carbon 6.0 sticks to the basics Specialized

The 6.0 rolls on DT Swiss G540 wheels clad in 700 x 47c Specialized Hemisphere flat-protection tires. Its 1 x 12-speed drivetrain combines a Shimano XT derailleur and shifter with an SLX chain and cassette. Stopping power is provided by TRP HD-R803 hydraulic disc brakes.

Some of the bike's other features include Ergon GA30-S handlebar grips, a Bridge Sport saddle, plus an integrated 500-lumen Lezyne Ebike Fusion headlight (along with a Specialized tail light). The whole bike is claimed to tip the scales at 15.98 kg (35 lb, 7 oz) in a size Medium, and is priced at US$6,000.

Like the base 6.0, the Vado SL 2 Carbon 6.0 Equipped is available in color choices of red or black Specialized

For riders who want a commuter with a bit more "stuff," there's the Vado SL 2 Carbon 6.0 Equipped.

It's spec'd almost exactly the same as the base 6.0, but comes standard with added features such as a house brand kickstand, fenders and rear rack – the latter is rated for loads of up to 25 kg (55 lb). The bike reportedly weighs in at 17.99 kg (39 lb, 10.6 oz), and will set you back $6,500.

Finally, there's the limited-run Vado SL 2 Carbon LTD.

Only 250 Vado SL 2 Carbon LTD's will be made Specialized

Some of its upgraded features include Roval Terra carbon wheels; a SRAM electronic-shift drivetrain that incorporates a Force XPLR AXS rear derailleur, XPLR XG-1251 Cassette and FC S996 Carbon crankset; SRAM Level Silver Stealth hydraulic disc brakes; a Specialized Power Pro Mirror saddle; plus a house brand carbon fiber handlebar.

A size-medium LTD is claimed to tip the scales at just 14.98 kg (33 lb, 4 oz). It'll cost ya, though, with a price tag of $8,000.

Source: Specialized

