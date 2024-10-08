© 2024 New Atlas
New Specialized carbon ebike lineup boasts 33-lb weight, 5-hour battery

By Ben Coxworth
October 08, 2024
Ebikes designed for commuting are often rather heavy, dumpy-looking things with no real sense of "fun." Specialized is apparently out to change that, with its just-announced line of carbon-fiber-framed Turbo Vado SL 2 Carbon city bikes.

There are two main models that make up the Turbo Vado SL 2 Carbon range, along with a fancy-shmancy deluxe model that's limited to just 250 units. All three sport a full carbon frame, fork and seat post; a head-tube-integrated Future Shock 3.2 with 20 mm of suspension travel; and a go-anywhere mountain-bike-like design.

First of all, for riders who want to keep things fast and simple, there's the base-model Vado SL 2 Carbon 6.0.

Its Specialized 1.2 SL bottom bracket motor delivers 50 Nm (37 lb ft) of torque and 320 watts of peak power, augmenting the rider's pedaling power up to a top assisted speed of 28 mph (45 km/h). That motor is powered by a down-tube-integrated 520-Wh lithium-ion battery, one charge of which should reportedly be good for up to five hours of runtime – the exact range obviously depends on factors such as terrain and electric-assist level.

The 6.0 rolls on DT Swiss G540 wheels clad in 700 x 47c Specialized Hemisphere flat-protection tires. Its 1 x 12-speed drivetrain combines a Shimano XT derailleur and shifter with an SLX chain and cassette. Stopping power is provided by TRP HD-R803 hydraulic disc brakes.

Some of the bike's other features include Ergon GA30-S handlebar grips, a Bridge Sport saddle, plus an integrated 500-lumen Lezyne Ebike Fusion headlight (along with a Specialized tail light). The whole bike is claimed to tip the scales at 15.98 kg (35 lb, 7 oz) in a size Medium, and is priced at US$6,000.

For riders who want a commuter with a bit more "stuff," there's the Vado SL 2 Carbon 6.0 Equipped.

It's spec'd almost exactly the same as the base 6.0, but comes standard with added features such as a house brand kickstand, fenders and rear rack – the latter is rated for loads of up to 25 kg (55 lb). The bike reportedly weighs in at 17.99 kg (39 lb, 10.6 oz), and will set you back $6,500.

Finally, there's the limited-run Vado SL 2 Carbon LTD.

Some of its upgraded features include Roval Terra carbon wheels; a SRAM electronic-shift drivetrain that incorporates a Force XPLR AXS rear derailleur, XPLR XG-1251 Cassette and FC S996 Carbon crankset; SRAM Level Silver Stealth hydraulic disc brakes; a Specialized Power Pro Mirror saddle; plus a house brand carbon fiber handlebar.

A size-medium LTD is claimed to tip the scales at just 14.98 kg (33 lb, 4 oz). It'll cost ya, though, with a price tag of $8,000.

Source: Specialized

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

