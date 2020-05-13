Specialized launches super light Turbo Vado urban ebikes

Specialized has launched super light versions of its commuter ebike, with the company claiming that they're 40 percent lighter than much of the competition. The Turbo Vado SL ebikes will offer assist up to 28 mph and should be good for 80 miles of per charge range.

The latest Specialized ride comes in two standard flavors, with Equipped version to follow later. A mid-mounted motor is reported to offer 240 nominal and peak watts without damage or overheating and 35 Nm of torque, and provides pedal assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h) in the US or 15.5 mph (25 km/h) in the EU, with three modes of assist available. And a 320-Wh frame-integrated battery should be good for up to 80 miles (128 km) between charges, though a fully removable range extender can be optioned in to put another 40 miles at your feet.

When pedal-assist is deactivated, or you run out of juice, the motor's clutch system can fully decouple from the crank so the rider doesn't feel any resistance while pedaling.

The mid-mounted motor tips the scales at just 1.95 kg, yet offers 240 nominal and peak watts Specialized

Both the 4.0 and 5.0 models are built around an E5 aluminum frame for an all-in weight of just 33 lb (14.9 kg) – though that's still a few pounds heavier than last month's stylish Angell, but is still pretty light for an ebike – so you'll have an easier time of climbing office stairs with ebike in hand or just lifting it up to the wall hook at home. They also come supplied with lighting front and back.

Version 4.0 of the Turbo Vado SL features a Shimano 10-speed derailleur, while the 5.0 model gains an extra two gears. Either way, the rims are wrapped in Pathfinder multi-surface tires, and hydraulic disc brakes front and rear provide stopping power.

The 5.0 model features Future Shock suspension for smoothing out the bumps, which is a cartridge-based element placed above the headtube. Ride info is displayed front and center, and there's a mobile Mission Control app to run on a Bluetooth-connected smartphone for diving into extra bike data, tweaking motor characteristics, recording your route and ride metrics, checking on how the system is performing, and more.

The price for version 4.0 is US$3,350, while the 5.0 comes in at $4,350. Racks, full fenders, sport tires, a kickstand and more will be included in EQ versions due for release later in the year. The video below has more.

Introducing Turbo Vado SL

Product page: Turbo Vado SL