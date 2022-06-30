Specter 1 ebike sports full-carbon frame and 28-mph top speed

Some ebikes look very much like regular bikes, and offer regular-bike-like motor-assisted top speeds. Others, however, really lean into the whole high-tech, high-performance, "transportation of the future" thing … and the Specter 1 definitely falls into the latter group.

Currently a nominee for a Eurobike Innovation Award, the Belgian-designed Specter 1 distinguishes itself with an origami-looking full carbon fiber frame and fork, and a 700W bottom bracket motor that delivers a top electric-assist speed of 45 km/h (28 mph). The bike's makers tell us that it qualifies as an L1e-B vehicle – aka a moped – in Europe.

The motor is powered by a removable 750-Wh lithium battery, which is claimed to provide a range of 40 to 110 km (25 to 68 miles) depending on which of three drive modes is selected. Those range figures can be doubled if buyers opt for a dual-battery setup.

A 4G/Wi-Fi-connected waterproof HD control screen displays information such as charge level, speed, and distance travelled, plus it provides turn-by-turn navigational maps and even weather reports. Pushbuttons on the handlebars allow riders to switch between screens without taking their hands off the bars.

The same data can be accessed via a dedicated app on a Bluetooth-linked smartphone.

The Specter 1's handlebar-integrated HD display Specter

Some of the Specter 1's other features include integrated LED head- and tail lights; front and rear carbon fenders; a Gates Carbon belt-drive drivetrain; a frame-integrated storage compartment; an Android-based operating system; and a continuously variable auto-shifting rear hub gearbox. The whole thing reportedly tips the scales at 19.8 kg (43.7 lb).

The Specter 1 has yet to enter production, but prospective buyers can reserve one (in their choice of four colors) by placing a €200 (about US$210) deposit via the Specter website. Full prices will begin at €8,223 ($8,615) plus tax.

Source: Specter

