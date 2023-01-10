© 2023 New Atlas
Stealth looks to turn heads with high-style Overlander urban ebike

By Paul Ridden
January 10, 2023
Stealth looks to turn heads with high-style Overlander urban ebike
The Overlander urban ebike is available in EU and US motor variants
The Overlander urban ebike is available in EU and US motor variants
The Overlander urban ebike is available in EU and US motor variants
The Overlander urban ebike is available in EU and US motor variants
The Overlander urban ebike sports a striking 6061 aluminum monocoque frame wearing protective polyurethane skin
The Overlander urban ebike sports a striking 6061 aluminum monocoque frame wearing protective polyurethane skin
The Overlander boasts a proprietary 250-W mid-drive motor for riders in Europe and Australia, and an 800-W (peak) motor for those in the US
The Overlander boasts a proprietary 250-W mid-drive motor for riders in Europe and Australia, and an 800-W (peak) motor for those in the US
Designed for urban adventures, the Overlander comes with a 60-mile battery, hydraulic disc braking and front suspension
Designed for urban adventures, the Overlander comes with a 60-mile battery, hydraulic disc braking and front suspension
Closer look at the Overlander's striking frame
Closer look at the Overlander's striking frame
Australia's bush-ready electric bike maker Stealth has launched a slick-lookin' urban adventurer called the Overlander on Indiegogo, which boasts a mid-drive motor, a 60-mile battery, front suspension and a funky S-logo headlight.

Described as tough but attractive, the Overlander is built around a distinctive 6061 aluminum alloy monocoque frame that's designed to last, with Stealth offering a full 10-year warranty. And the ebike comes in two flavors to match different regulatory requirements.

The standard model benefits from a proprietary 250-W mid-mount motor for 100 Nm (73.75 lb.ft) of hill-flattening torque, five pedal-assist modes (plus walk-assist), and an EU-friendly top speed of 25 km/h. The frame-integrated 36-V/20-Ah Li-ion battery is made up of Samsung 21700 cells and is reported to offer "100 realistic kilometers" (around 60 miles) of per-charge riding.

The R version is built to slot into the US Class 3 ebike category and sports an 800-W peak motor for 110 Nm (81.13 lb.ft) of torque and up to 28 mph of pedal assist. It gets its juice from a 48-V/15-Ah battery – there's no mention of expected range for this one.

Designed for urban adventures, the Overlander comes with a 60-mile battery, hydraulic disc braking and front suspension
Designed for urban adventures, the Overlander comes with a 60-mile battery, hydraulic disc braking and front suspension

Either way, riders can also look forward to a 10-speed gearset for more flexible ride choices, a bump-smoothing suspension fork with 50 mm of travel, 27.5-inch double-wall alloy rims wrapped in 700c x 40c tires, and dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes front and back with 180-mm rotors.

Elsewhere, the ebike is available in two frame sizes, comes with ergo grips on the double-butted aluminum handlebar, features a 3.5-inch color TFT display that shows key ebike data, such as remaining charge, PAS level, speed and distance, and rocks an integrated LED headlight in the shape of an uppercase S logo plus a COB LED tail-light.

Indiegogo perk levels for the standard Overlander currently start at AUD 4.760 (about US$3,300), while the US-oriented R edition starts at AUD 5,237 (US$3,600). If all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start in May. The video below has more.

Source: Stealth

