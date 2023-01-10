Stealth looks to turn heads with high-style Overlander urban ebike

Australia's bush-ready electric bike maker Stealth has launched a slick-lookin' urban adventurer called the Overlander on Indiegogo, which boasts a mid-drive motor, a 60-mile battery, front suspension and a funky S-logo headlight.

Described as tough but attractive, the Overlander is built around a distinctive 6061 aluminum alloy monocoque frame that's designed to last, with Stealth offering a full 10-year warranty. And the ebike comes in two flavors to match different regulatory requirements.

The standard model benefits from a proprietary 250-W mid-mount motor for 100 Nm (73.75 lb.ft) of hill-flattening torque, five pedal-assist modes (plus walk-assist), and an EU-friendly top speed of 25 km/h. The frame-integrated 36-V/20-Ah Li-ion battery is made up of Samsung 21700 cells and is reported to offer "100 realistic kilometers" (around 60 miles) of per-charge riding.

The R version is built to slot into the US Class 3 ebike category and sports an 800-W peak motor for 110 Nm (81.13 lb.ft) of torque and up to 28 mph of pedal assist. It gets its juice from a 48-V/15-Ah battery – there's no mention of expected range for this one.

Designed for urban adventures, the Overlander comes with a 60-mile battery, hydraulic disc braking and front suspension Stealth

Either way, riders can also look forward to a 10-speed gearset for more flexible ride choices, a bump-smoothing suspension fork with 50 mm of travel, 27.5-inch double-wall alloy rims wrapped in 700c x 40c tires, and dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes front and back with 180-mm rotors.

Elsewhere, the ebike is available in two frame sizes, comes with ergo grips on the double-butted aluminum handlebar, features a 3.5-inch color TFT display that shows key ebike data, such as remaining charge, PAS level, speed and distance, and rocks an integrated LED headlight in the shape of an uppercase S logo plus a COB LED tail-light.

Indiegogo perk levels for the standard Overlander currently start at AUD 4.760 (about US$3,300), while the US-oriented R edition starts at AUD 5,237 (US$3,600). If all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start in May. The video below has more.

Welcome to a new generation of e-bikes, never seen before!

Source: Stealth