Stromer ST5 Pinion speed pedelec makes its US debut

Back in 2020, Swiss high-end bike maker Stromer unveiled a version of its ST5 ebike with integrated anti-lock braking. Now the company has launched a variant in North America featuring Pinion electronic shifting.

As with the ST5 ABS model, if the onboard Blubrake system clocks that the front wheel stops turning while braking, even though the bike is still moving forward, it will adjust the front brake's grip on the disc accordingly. The system will also tweak brake pressure at the front if the rear wheel starts lifting off the ground.

But instead of a chain drive, Stromer has kitted out the new model with a low-maintenance Gates Carbon Belt Drive, along with a 9-speed C1.9i Pinion gearbox and electronic Smart-Shift tech. And there's a Sport mode for an extra boost from the 750-W SYNO Sport rear-hub motor, which provides pedal-assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h).

The downtube battery is unchanged at 48-V/983-Wh, which is reckoned good for a per-charge range of up to 110 miles (180 km) at the lowest assistance level, and the setup offers "keyless battery ejection at the push of a button" for topping up indoors.

The 750-W hub motor features a Sport mode for extra thrust Stromer

New to the ST5 Pinion is an integrated sound system that offers audio cues for certain actions like startup and charging, while also issuing alerts for low battery and errors. Stromer has also included a new long fender made from recyclable carbon-reinforced polyamide, a material that's reported to have a significantly lower environmental footprint during manufacture than aluminum.

Elsewhere, there's Bluetooth and cellular connectivity for GPS tracking, smartlock activation and over-the-air updates. The stock bike rides with a rigid fork but can be optioned with squish to eat up uneven terrain. It rolls on 27.5-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli sport tires, and stopping power is provided by four-piston hydraulic brakes made by TRP. Adapters are provided for choosing between long or short fenders, too.

Daylight visibility in traffic or riding when darkness falls is made possible with a high/low-beam Supernova headlight plus a braking tail-light. And the rider benefits from Brooks grips and a Selle Royal saddle.

The ST5 Pinion went on sale in Europe last month, and is now making its way to North America in Launch Edition red or Aventurine green for US$11,990.

Product page: Stromer ST5 Pinion