Super73's retro e-bike gets smart and packs a swappable battery

Californian outfit Super73 has been carving out its own little corner of the e-bike market with a head-turning line of vintage two-wheelers built for on-road fun and off-road adventure. The company has now expanded this lineup with a fresh take on its entry-level model, introducing the Super73 ZX to offer riders a lighter, more maneuverable frame, a greater range and some smart new electronics.

Super73 debuted its original retro-inspired e-bike in 2016, successfully crowdfunding a 1,000-watt, two-wheeler that was styled much more like a motorbike than your typical bicycle. It has since expanded its range to span three categories including powerful all-terrain explorers, street-legal whips that need no registration and tamer neighborhood explorers for cruising about town.

A side-on look at the all-new Super73 ZX e-bike Super73

Sitting at the bottom of this lineup is the entry-level Super73-ZI, on which the Super73 ZX is based. The new model swaps a heavier steel frame for a lightweight aluminum alloy, and carries a more powerful motor with a peak output of 1,350 W and a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h).

How fast you can travel on the Super73 ZX will depend on your local laws regarding electric bikes. The company has accounted for this with a set of ride modes that limit top speed to different levels, and allow for either pedal-assist or throttle-only operation.

An LCD display on the handlebars of the Super73 ZX connects to a companion Super73 smartphone app for over Bluetooth Super73

The bike is also fitted with an LCD display that connects to a companion Super73 smartphone app over Bluetooth. This allows remote control over some functions of the bike, and enables riders to punch in their destination and be guided along with the way turn-by-turn navigations right there on the handlebars.

Also new on the Super73 ZX is a swappable 615-Wh battery pack, which can be charged in 6-7 hours and is said to offer around 30 miles of range in throttle-only mode and around 50 miles in the "ECO" pedal assist ride mode. Super73 has also redesigned the seat for better comfort and ergonomics with extended length to accommodate passengers on the back, while passenger pegs are available as an optional accessory.

Super73 is taking orders for the new ZX now, which carries a price tag of US$1,995, with shipping to kick off in mid-July.

Source: Super73