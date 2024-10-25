Bigger, bolder ebike conversion kit boosts range by up to six times

British company Swytch Bike has long been known for its clever kits that quickly convert regular bikes to ebikes – and back again, if desired. Its latest offering, the Swytch Max +, boasts features such as a built-in light and a range of up to 60 miles (97 km).

Just like the original Swytch kit (now replaced by the Air model), the Max+ consists of three main components: a crankset-mounted pedal sensor, a hub-motor-equipped front wheel (which replaces the bike's existing front wheel), and a handlebar-mounted power pack. The latter is connected to the hub motor via electrical cables, and contains not only the battery but also the electronic control system.

When the bicycle is being used in ebike form, all of the parts are left in place to work together. The motor then augments the rider's pedaling power, taking them to a top assisted speed of either 20 or 16 mph (32 or 25 km/h), depending on the country.

If the user wishes to lighten things up and go non-electric, they simply pull the power pack off its quick-release handlebar mount in just a few seconds. The motorized front wheel stays on the bike, but because its 250-watt motor doesn't contain a battery or a control system, it's said to be much lighter than most conventional hub motors.

The Max++ version has a claimed range of up to 60 miles (97 km) Swytch Bike

So, what sets the Max+ apart from the Air?

Well, first and foremost, it reportedly offers up to six times the battery range. It's actually available in a standard Max+ model – which has a claimed range of 30 to 40 miles (48 to 64 km) per 4-hour charge – and a longer-range Max++ version that goes 45 to 60 miles (72 to 97 km) per 5.5-hour charge.

Both versions additionally allow users to charge their phone via a new USB-C port. The power pack also now serves as a be-seen-type headlight, as both the center logo and a ring around the perimeter of the device illuminate.

Finally, buyers who prefer a more traditional rear-wheel-drive setup can opt for a system in which the rear wheel is the one with the motor. That wheel can be made in any size (as ordered by the customer), and is thru-axle-compatible.

The Max+ power pack can be removed from its mount in just a few seconds Swytch Bike

The Max+ setup adds a claimed 3.6 kg (7.9 lb) to the bike, 2.1 kg (4.6 lb) of which is the removable power pack. Those figures climb to 3.7 and 2.2 kg (8.2 and 4.9 lb) for the Max++.

Both versions are available now for preorder, with deliveries expected to commence next summer (Northern Hemisphere). Prices start at US$499 for the Max+, which is discounted from the planned $1,199 retail price.

You can see the system in use, in the following video.

Swytch. Your Bike. Electric.

Source: Swytch Bike

