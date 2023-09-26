Teleport's first ebike launches as lightweight, 100-mile city slicker

Canadian e-mobility startup Teleport has revealed a sleek new "high performance" commuter ebike called the Ride that has the stealthy look of a traditional bike yet features a downtube battery that's good for 100 miles of pedal-assist.

Gus Johansson first had the idea for the Ride back in 2021, and subsequently founded Teleport with brother-in-law Anthony Ross to work on bringing the city ebike to production. To that end, a funding campaign will shortly launch on Indiegogo.

The Teleport Ride features a 750-W rear-hub motor that peaks at 1,200 watts and is paired with a single-speed Gates Carbon Belt Drive for low maintenance operation. There are five levels of pedal-assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h), with a torque sensor responding to power at the pedal for a more natural riding experience. A thumb throttle is included too, for quick starts at the lights or hill climbs without the leg pumping.

The Teleport Ride offers five levels of pedal-assist up to 28 mph, plus thumb throttle to 20 mph if needed Teleport

The ebike's cables, 36-V/11.4-Ah battery and electronics are all hidden within the reinforced aluminum frame, with that 100-mile (160-km) per-charge range in eco mode helped along by regenerative braking. A sine wave controller is reported to offer "a smoother ride and increases the efficiency and power output (compared to a square wave controller, as in most ebikes)."

All in, the Ride tips the scales at 34 lb (15.4 kg), while able to haul up to 290 lb (131.5 kg) of rider and cargo. There's an OLED display integrated into the handlebar for at-a-glance ebike data such as speed, distance, remaining charge and assist level. It rolls on 700x38c puncture-resistant tires, and stopping power is provided by Tektro hydraulic brakes with 180-mm rotors.

The Teleport Ride will be available in two frame sizes: Size 1 for riders between 5ft and 5ft8, and Size 2 for folks between 5ft9 and 6ft7 Teleport

When the ebike launches on Indiegogo, perks are expected to start at US$1,899, with delivery estimated to start from February 2024 should all go well with the funding campaign. The Teleport Ride can also be optioned with a rear rack, fenders, integrated lighting, a kickstand, fast charger and an extra battery.

Product page: Teleport Ride