© 2024 New Atlas
Bicycles

Tezeus C8 carbon fiber ebike keeps things sleek and light

By Ben Coxworth
January 23, 2024
Tezeus C8 carbon fiber ebike keeps things sleek and light
The Tezeus C8 is presently on Indiegogo ... and yes, we know, she should be wearing a helmet
The Tezeus C8 is presently on Indiegogo ... and yes, we know, she should be wearing a helmet
View 5 Images
The Tezeus C8 is being offered in color choices of black or black and white
1/5
The Tezeus C8 is being offered in color choices of black or black and white
The Tezeus C8 is presently on Indiegogo ... and yes, we know, she should be wearing a helmet
2/5
The Tezeus C8 is presently on Indiegogo ... and yes, we know, she should be wearing a helmet
The Tezeus C8 features a rear-facing millimeter-wave radar system (along with a tail light)
3/5
The Tezeus C8 features a rear-facing millimeter-wave radar system (along with a tail light)
If the Tezeus C8 is moved while left unattended, it will sound an alarm and notify the rider via their smartphone
4/5
If the Tezeus C8 is moved while left unattended, it will sound an alarm and notify the rider via their smartphone
The Tezeus C8's integrated touchscreen display
5/5
The Tezeus C8's integrated touchscreen display
View gallery - 5 images

Just because ebikes have assistive motors doesn't mean that they should be heavy, clunky and ugly. The Tezeus C8 was evidently designed with that fact in mind, as it sports a sleek look, carbon construction, and a claimed weight of as little as 33 lb (15 kg).

Currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign, the C8 has a carbon fiber frame, fork, seatpost and handlebars, along with a 250-watt custom mid-mount motor that augments the rider's pedaling power up to a top speed of 32 km/h (20 mph) in North America or 25 km/h (16 mph) in Europe.

It's powered by a removable down-tube-integrated 360-Wh lithium battery, which is claimed to be good for a range of about 100 km (63 miles) per 2.75-hour charge. Instead of a chain, the C8 utilizes a clean, smooth-running, zero-maintenance belt-drive drivetrain.

Backers can choose between a single-speed setup or one with a 3-speed rear hub transmission. Bikes incorporating these drivetrains reportedly tip the scales at 33 and 35 lb (15 and 16 kg), respectively.

The Tezeus C8 is being offered in color choices of black or black and white
The Tezeus C8 is being offered in color choices of black or black and white

Integrated into the bars and stem is a 5-inch touchscreen display which shows data such as battery level, current speed and distance traveled, along with a navigational map. Because the bike has its own GPS module and 4G connectivity, riders can track their location on that map without bringing their smartphone along.

One of the C8's other high-tech features is its rear-facing millimeter-wave radar system. Similar to the Garmin's Varia Radar technology, this setup detects vehicles approaching from behind or to either side, up to a distance of 100 m (328 ft). If it's determined that a vehicle will close to a distance of less than 1 meter (3.3 ft) within five seconds, the rider is warned via haptic and audible alerts – the motorist is also alerted via the bike's tail light, which starts flickering rapidly.

Additionally, if the C8 is moved while left unattended, it will sound an alarm and notify the rider via their smartphone. If it gets stolen nonetheless, its GPS coordinates can be tracked using an app on the phone.

The Tezeus C8 features a rear-facing millimeter-wave radar system (along with a tail light)
The Tezeus C8 features a rear-facing millimeter-wave radar system (along with a tail light)

Some of the bike's other features include a light-sensitive auto-illuminating headlight, hydraulic disc brakes, internally routed cables, plus 700 x 38c tires on aluminum rims.

Assuming the Tezeus C8 reaches production, a pledge of US$2,177 will get you a single-speed model (planned retail $4,028) – the 3-speed transmission can be added as an upgrade.

You can see the bike in action, in the video below.

【Tezeus C8】The First E-bike Equipped With Millimeter-wave Radar

Source: Indiegogo, Tezeus

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

BicyclesebikesCarbon FiberIndiegogo
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!