Thömus Lightrider E Ultimate claims title of lightest full-squish eMTB

With their integrated motors and batteries, it's not uncommon for even relatively lightweight full-suspension electric mountain bikes to tip the scales at around 20 kg (45 lb). The Lightrider E Ultimate, however, is claimed to come in at under 15 kg (33 lb) – reportedly making it the lightest of its kind.

Manufactured by Swiss bicycle company Thömus, the E Ultimate is officially described as "the world's first full-suspension cross-country electric mountain bike weighing less than 15 kilograms." More specifically, depending on the configuration and frame size, it's said to weigh as little as 14.8 kg (32.6 lb).

Sporting an ultra-high-modulus carbon fiber frame, the bike was developed in partnership with Swiss motor manufacturer maxon, and incorporates that company's 220-watt Bikedrive Air bottom-bracket electric drive system. Delivering 30 Nm (22 lb ft) of torque and weighing in at 3.5 kg (7.7 lb), that setup augments the rider's pedalling power up to a top speed of 25 km/h (16 mph).

The motor is in turn powered by a down-tube-integrated 36V/250-Wh lithium battery, which takes 3.5 hours to fully charge. Although no range figures have been provided, the range can be extended by opting for an external second battery of the same capacity.

An optional second battery essentially doubles the bike's range Kifcat

The exact specs are still kind of up-in-the-air at the moment, although some of the E Ultimate's other features appear to include DT Swiss 29-inch rims clad in Schwalbe tires; a DT Swiss or Fox 34 fork with 120 to 150 mm of suspension travel; a DT Swiss R 535 ONE rear shock with 130 mm of travel; a DT Swiss dropper seat post; and an unspecified make of hydraulic disc brakes.

Drivetrain-wise, options start with a Shimano Deore 1 x 11 setup, ranging up through SLX, XT or XTR 1 x 12 options, and topping out at a SRAM Eagle AXS 1 x 12 system.

Should you be interested, the Lightrider E Ultimate can be preordered now through the Thömus website, with prices starting at 6,390 Swiss francs (about US$6,530). Buyers can choose between red, black and white frame colors.

It can be (briefly) seen in action, in the video below.

Source: maxon

