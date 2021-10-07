© 2021 New Atlas
Bicycles

Tiler tech wirelessly charges ebikes through their kickstand

By Ben Coxworth
October 07, 2021
Tiler tech wirelessly charges ...
The Tiler system was developed at the Delft University of Technology
The Tiler system was developed at the Delft University of Technology
View 3 Images
One of the complete charging tiles
1/3
One of the complete charging tiles
The Tiler system was developed at the Delft University of Technology
2/3
The Tiler system was developed at the Delft University of Technology
The Tiler system should be compatible with most ebikes, but potential clients are advised to check with the company
3/3
The Tiler system should be compatible with most ebikes, but potential clients are advised to check with the company
View gallery - 3 images

Wireless charging systems for electric cars certainly are convenient, as drivers just park the vehicle, get out, and leave it to charge. Well, Dutch company Tiler has created a similar technology for ebikes.

Designed primarily with applications such as ebike rental fleets in mind, the Tiler system consists of two parts: a weatherproof in-pavement "charging tile" that's connected to the local electrical grid, and a special two-legged kickstand that's installed on the bicycle and hard-wired to its battery.

When a user parks their ebike, they place the kickstand's two feet on two circles on the tile. Inductive charging coils beneath those circles automatically relay an electrical current up through the kickstand and into the battery.

The Tiler system should be compatible with most ebikes, but potential clients are advised to check with the company
The Tiler system should be compatible with most ebikes, but potential clients are advised to check with the company

The present 2-amp system is reportedly able to fully charge an ebike in about the same amount of time as a conventional plug-in charger, although a planned 4-amp setup should be able do so considerably quicker. And yes, the bike can still also be charged using a regular charger.

The Tiler system is currently being offered as part of a pilot project, with rental rates starting at €25 (about US$29) per month, for a 36-month contract. Additional kickstands can be ordered separately, allowing multiple bikes to be charged (one at a time) from a single tile.

The system is demonstrated in the following video.

TILER introduction

Source: Tiler via Bicitech

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

BicyclesebikesWireless ChargingTechnical University of Delft
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!