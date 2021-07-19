Ultima ebike packs in unique looks, a camera, speakers and more

Given that we're now in the midst of an ebike gold rush, companies are trying even harder to make their particular product stand out. The just-announced Ultima ebike is a good example, as it features a 4K camera, Bluetooth speakers, and a snazzy-looking frame.

Manufactured by Vancouver-based startup EV Canada, the Ultima is being offered in two models – the XS and the XT – both of which are in turn available in either Base or more deluxe SE packages.

All four versions of the bike are built around a hydro-formed 6061-T6 aluminum alloy frame. With its lack of visible welds and of a seat post, the resulting ebike sort of brings exotic bicycles such as the Rizoma and Superstrata to mind.

Both the XS and the XT feature a 36V/240W brushless rear hub motor, which is powered by a removable 36V/5.8-Ah LG lithium battery located in the top tube – the XT throws in a second non-removable 7.8-Ah battery, located where the seat post would be. One charge reportedly delivers a range of 30 to 40 km (19 to 25 mi) for the XS, and 60 to 80 km (37 to 50 mi) for the XT.

The Ultima's top tube battery can be removed for charging EV Canada

Utilizing a bar-mounted thumb controller and a stem-integrated LED screen, riders can choose between four levels of electrical assistance. There's no word on the top motor-assisted speed, but if the Ultima is like most street-legal North American ebikes, it should be no more than 32 km/h (20 mph).

Some of the XS' other standard features include built-in Bluetooth speakers; "smart" LED head- and tail lights; rearview wing mirrors; a frame-mounted foldable chain-style lock; a Zoom brand headshock-type suspension fork; Tektro mechanical disc brakes; 20-inch alloy wheels with 1.95-inch tires; and a Shimano 3-speed rear hub gearbox.

Differences on the XT include a longer-travel generic suspension fork; Jack brand disc brakes; 3-inch tires; and a Shimano Tourney 7-speed rear derailleur. For both models, upgrading to the SE package adds doo-dads such as a ride-recording 4K camera; a GPS tracking module; a helmet; a backpack; a portable electric tire pump; a tool kit; a 3-liter cargo box; and a 20,000-mAh power bank for charging smartphones.

Pictured here are the Ultima's camera, mirrors, electronic horn, thumb controller, display screen and smartphone holder EV Canada

According to the company, the XS weighs 16.3 kg (36 lb), while the XT tips the scales at 20.6 kg (45 lb). Both are being offered in nine color choices.

Should you be interested, the Ultima ebike is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. Pledge levels range from US$1,795 for the XS Base (planned retail $3,295) up to $2,845 for the XT SE (retail $5,595). Assuming it reaches production, shipping should take place next June.

You can see the Ultima in action, in the video below.

Ultima Hybrid Bikes - Gear Up Your Journey

Sources: Indiegogo, EV Canada

