Urwahn Acros gravel bike definitely makes a statement

Combining attributes of both road and mountain bikes, gravel bikes are becoming an increasingly common sight. So, what if you want one that still manages to look a bit … different? Well, the new Urwahn Acros might be a good choice.

We first heard about Magdeburg, Germany-based Urwahn Bikes in 2017, when the company introduced its single-speed Stadtfuchs city bike. Among its unique features is a steel frame in which the seat tube curves back and splits in two, becoming the seat stays. This design is claimed to allow the rear end of the frame to flex, absorbing road vibrations for a more comfortable ride.

Additionally, while the frame looks like it's all formed in one continuous piece, it's actually made of separate tubes that are joined together via 3D-printed steel connectors. The seams between the tubes and connectors are ground smooth and painted over, resulting in the flowing one-piece look.

Other models have followed, including one that's basically an electric-assist version of the Stadtfuchs, known as the Platzhirsch. Now, Urwahn has unveiled the non-electric Acros gravel bike.

Like other gravel bikes, the Urwahn Acros is designed for use on smooth asphalt, gravel roads and dirt trails Urwahn Bikes

The trademark eye-catching frame is still present, although it's now covered in a scratch- and corrosion-resistant nickel coating and reflective paint. Further distinguishing the bike is an Icelandic-designed Lauf leaf-spring suspension fork.

Other features include a lightweight custom wheelset, internal cable routing, SRAM Force 22 hydraulic disc brakes, and a 1 x 12 SRAM Force AXS drivetrain. Buyers can also opt for integrated LED head and tail lights.

We're still waiting to hear back from the company regarding weight, pricing and availability. In the meantime, you can see the Acros in action, in the video below.

Source: Urwahn Bikes