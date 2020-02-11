"Top dog" of e-bikes will definitely get you noticed

When it comes to e-bikes, there are some that make a point of looking like high-tech electric bicycles, and others that try to look as normal as possible. The Platzhirsch occupies a sort of middle ground, as it's sleek yet also very eye-catching.

Manufactured by Germany's Urwahn Bikes, the Platzhirsch (German for "top dog") is pretty much an electric-assist version of the company's existing Stadfuchs commuter model. The distinguishing feature of both bikes is a frame in which the seat tube curves back and splits in two, becoming the seat stays. This design is claimed to increase rider comfort by flexing to absorb road vibrations.

Additionally, although the Platzhirsch's chromoly steel frame may look like it consists of one continuous piece, it's actually made of separate tubes that are joined together via 3D-printed steel connectors. The tubes are soldered into those connectors and the seams are then ground smooth, after which everything gets painted – there are five color choices.

Urwahn Bikes

The rider's pedalling power is augmented by a 250-watt Mahle ebikemotion rear hub motor, which delivers 40 newton meters (29.5 ft lb) of torque and a top speed of 25 km/h (16 mph). Three levels of electrical assistance are available, and can be chosen between using a handlebar-mounted controller.

Power is supplied by a 250-Wh Mahle lithium battery, which is integrated into the down tube. One charge should be good for a range of up to 80 km (50 miles), although that figure can be boosted by 60 km (37 miles) if an optional extra 250-Wh battery is mounted on the down tube's bottle cage bosses.

Some of the Platzhirsch's other features include integrated LED head- and tail lights, internal cable routing, Shimano BR-UR300 hydraulic disc brakes, a Gates Carbon belt drive, and integrated mounting points for fenders and racks. In a size Medium, it tips the scales at a claimed 14.5 kg (32 lb).

The Platzhirsch is priced at US$4,150, although buyers who preorder soon via the link below will receive a $400 discount. We're told that deliveries are expected to begin in May.

Source: Urwahn Bikes