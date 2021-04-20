VanMoof adds more miles to ebike riding with PowerBank accessory

The S3 and X3 city ebikes from Dutch emobility company VanMoof already offer up to 93 miles of per-charge range, but now the company has launched a range extender that puts up to 62 additional miles at a rider's disposal.

Depending on rider input, the battery for the S3 and X3 is reckoned good for between 37 and 93 miles (60 - 150 km) per charge. But that battery is integrated in the frame, so it can't be removed for charging indoors – riders would have to take the whole ebike into the coffee shop or office building and plug in, which may not be possible.

The PowerBank is strapped to the seat tube and downtube, and locked to the ebike via a supplied dock VanMoof

The new PowerBank not only adds between 28 to 62 extra miles (45 - 100 km) of range to the VanMoof city ebikes, but it can also be removed for topping up inside the workplace or favorite beverage emporium.

Rather than the familiar bottle battery that other ebike makers employ to add extra range, VanMoof has opted for an angular block that fits snug in the frame, strapping it to the seat tube and downtube and locking it in place using a dock. The idea is that the 6.17-lb (2.8-kg) PowerBank tops up the main battery of the S3 or X3 while at a standstill or on the move. And when the optional accessory needs to be plugged in, it can be removed for a quick charge to 70 percent in two hours or a full charge in three.

It looks like a neat addition to VanMoof's accessory options, and is available for pre-order now for US$348. Shipping starts in June. The video below has more.

The VanMoof PowerBank - Extend your ride

The company has also taken the opportunity to announce a few product refinements, in addition to recently adding compatibility with Apple's Find My location network. Improvements have been made to the Matrix Display and the internal wiring, and the fender flaps and pedals have been redesigned. The boxes that the ebikes ship in have also been made more compact and the plastic content has been reduced by 70 percent.

Product page: VanMoof PowerBank