VanMoof V dual-motor ebike will have a top speed of over 30 mph

While some ebikes are simply designed to make cycling easier, others are intended to outright replace cars. VanMoof's just-announced V ebike will be very much the latter, as it should have a top speed of 50 km/h (31 mph), along with two-wheel drive.

The VanMoof V is currently in the engineering phase, so full specs have yet to be determined. It reportedly will have both front and rear hub motors, though – depending on the configuration, they could together deliver up to 1 kilowatt of power, augmenting the rider's pedalling power up to a top speed of 50 km/h.

An onboard microprocessor will continuously control the relative output of the two motors, in order to optimize acceleration and traction. The motors will be powered by a 700-Wh frame-integrated lithium battery. Range figures haven't been provided at this point, due to the fact that they will vary according to the allowable top speed – and on how the V is classified – in different countries.

The VanMoof V will incorporate front and rear suspension VanMoof

Features carried over from existing VanMoof models will include Turbo Boost for an extra shot of speed when needed, automatic gear-shifting, and the Kick Lock wheel-locking theft defense system – the latter is activated simply by kicking a button located near the rear dropout. The V will additionally sport an aluminum frame, front and rear suspension, integrated head- and tail lights, fenders, and thick tires.

It is expected to sell for €3,498 (about US$4,031), and will initially be available to buyers in the Netherlands, Germany, France, the UK, the US and Japan – deliveries should begin at the end of next year. If you'd like to reserve a VanMoof V of your own, you can do so by putting down a refundable €20 ($23) deposit via the link below.

Source: VanMoof

