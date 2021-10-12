© 2021 New Atlas
VanMoof V dual-motor ebike will have a top speed of over 30 mph

By Ben Coxworth
October 12, 2021
While some ebikes are simply designed to make cycling easier, others are intended to outright replace cars. VanMoof's just-announced V ebike will be very much the latter, as it should have a top speed of 50 km/h (31 mph), along with two-wheel drive.

The VanMoof V is currently in the engineering phase, so full specs have yet to be determined. It reportedly will have both front and rear hub motors, though – depending on the configuration, they could together deliver up to 1 kilowatt of power, augmenting the rider's pedalling power up to a top speed of 50 km/h.

An onboard microprocessor will continuously control the relative output of the two motors, in order to optimize acceleration and traction. The motors will be powered by a 700-Wh frame-integrated lithium battery. Range figures haven't been provided at this point, due to the fact that they will vary according to the allowable top speed – and on how the V is classified – in different countries.

Features carried over from existing VanMoof models will include Turbo Boost for an extra shot of speed when needed, automatic gear-shifting, and the Kick Lock wheel-locking theft defense system – the latter is activated simply by kicking a button located near the rear dropout. The V will additionally sport an aluminum frame, front and rear suspension, integrated head- and tail lights, fenders, and thick tires.

It is expected to sell for €3,498 (about US$4,031), and will initially be available to buyers in the Netherlands, Germany, France, the UK, the US and Japan – deliveries should begin at the end of next year. If you'd like to reserve a VanMoof V of your own, you can do so by putting down a refundable €20 ($23) deposit via the link below.

Source: VanMoof

