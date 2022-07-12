Vanpowers jumps off-road with Bafang-powered Gazelle eMTB

Following the success of its Indiegogo campaign for the novel City Vanture ebike, mobility startup Vanpowers is heading off-road with a capable-looking fat-tire eMTB named Gazelle, with up to 28 mph of pedal assist on offer and 70 miles of per-charge range.

Where the company turned many heads by employing mortise and tenon joints in the construction of the City Vanture's assemble-at-home frame, the hardtail Gazelle rides a more traditional path with welded aluminum alloy and cabling routed internally for smooth, clean lines.

The eMTB powers through off-road trails courtesy of a 750-W Bafang hub motor producing 62.7 lb.ft (85 Nm) of torque. There's pedal-assist over five levels up to 28 mph (45 km/h), with Vanpowers opting for a cadence sensor instead of a more responsive torque sensor for the detection of rider input, and a Shimano 8-speed derailleur for flexibility.

The removable 48-V/14-Ah Lion battery in the downtube is reported to offer a per-charge range of between 30 and 70 miles (48 - 112 km), and a full top-up takes around seven hours.

The Gazelle eMTB rolls on 26-inch Kenda Juggernaut Sport fat tires Vanpowers

The Gazelle is by no means a lightweight eMTB, tipping the scales at 771 lb (35 kg) gross or 681 lb (31 kg) net, but can manage a maximum load of 264.5 lb (120 kg). It rides on 26-inch alloy rims wrapped in puncture-resistant 4-inch-wide Kenda Juggernaut Sport MTB fat tires, a RST lockout suspension fork with 95 mm of travel should help soak up some of the off-road terrain, and stopping power is provided by Logan mechanical disc brakes with 203-mm rotors.

Elsewhere, there's a monochrome LCD display mounted in the center of the alloy handlebar, integrated lighting to the front, a single-arm kickstand, and the eMTB can be optioned with a rear cargo rack for hauling trail-bound essentials.

The Gazelle is up for pre-order now priced at US$1,999. Shipping is expected to start in the (Northern Hemisphere) fall.

Product page: Gazelle