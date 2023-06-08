70-mile commuter ebike designed to conquer the concrete jungle

California-based ebike maker Vanpowers – the company behind the novel City Vanture and the capable fat-tire Manidae eMTB – has announced the UrbanGlide, a 70-mile commuter pitched as "a precision-built, high-torque, smooth-powered bike."

"We created UrbanGlide specifically for commuters navigating the concrete jungle," said the company's Darik Duan. "This is their tool – and toy. Every component – from the hydraulic brakes, powerful motor, the suspension fork, the ultra-comfortable suspension seatpost and saddle, the long-range battery, etc – was carefully considered. We are proud to have created a safe, reliable, cutting-edge ebike that city dwellers will prefer to their cars."

The new commuter ebike is available in three variants, with the UrbanGlide Ultra model claiming the top spot in the range. It rocks a 500-W Bafang M600 mid-drive motor for 95 Nm (70 lb.ft) of torque and pedal-assist to 20 mph (32 km/h) over five power modes. There's an onboard torque sensor that responds to input at the pedal for more responsive assistance from the motor, and a nine-speed Microshift RD-M26L derailleur for ride flexibility.

The UrbanGlide Ultra features a 500-W Bafang mid-drive motor with responsive torque sensing Vanpowers

The 6061 aluminum alloy step-through frame is available in small or large, and is home to a 690-Wh (48-V) downtube battery that's reckoned good for up to 70 miles (112.6 km) of per-charge riding. A Zoom hydraulic suspension fork with 80 mm of travel and a Zoom suspension seat post are onboard to help smooth out uneven terrain.

The ebike rolls on 27.5-inch double-wall alloy rims wearing 2.2-inch Kenda tires rocking reflective sidewalls, and stopping power is provided by Tektro HD-E350 hydraulic brakes with 180-mm rotors.

A 3.5-inch color LCD display with adaptive brightness and cooked-in Bluetooth is mounted to the Urban Cruiser handlebar secured to an adjustable stem, the Ultra includes an 80-lux headlight and braking tail-light built into the 25-kg-capacity rear rack, and like all of the models in the range, it works with a companion mobile app.

The UrbanGlide Ultra's rear cargo rack is rated to haul up to 25 kg (55 lb) of gear Vanpowers

The UrbanGlide Pro shares much with the Ultra, but Vanpowers has swapped the mid-drive motor for a non-Bafang hub motor and treated this model to a thumb throttle in addition to torque-sensing pedal-assist. The ebike also loses a gear, sporting an eight-speed Microshift derailleur instead of nine, and it features a different cassette and chain. And unspecified hydraulic brakes replace the Tektro stoppers.

The cheapest of the trio is the UrbanGlide Standard, which appears to ride with the same hub motor as the Pro, and also rocks a thumb throttle, but it features a speed sensor in place of a more responsive torque sensor. This flavor rolls with a Shimano TZ-500 seven-speed derailleur, and again the cassette/chain differ.

The battery is the same as the other two models, as are the TFT display, rims and tires (though it does have a solid-axle front hub, where the other ebikes have thru-axle), and the handlebar trickles through but the stem isn't adjustable.

The frame is available in small only, the suspension fork is not hydraulic, and the ebike features mechanical disc braking instead of hydraulic.

The UrbanGlide Ultra and Pro models are each offered with a small or large step-through frame, while the Standard edition comes in small only Vanpowers

The UrbanGlide Ultra has a list price of US$2,499, but riders can take advantage of a $300 pre-order discount promotion until July 14. The UrbanGlide Pro comes in at $1,899 ($250 discount until July 14), and the UrbanGlide Standard model lists at $1,299 (or $200 off until July 14).

"In addition to building the most comfortable commuter bike on the market, we’ve also created the industry’s best warranty and repair system," added Duan. "We don’t think our riders will need it; but, in case they do, we’ve made getting help as accessible as possible. Vanservice, our upgraded after-sale program, has your back. When you want help from Vanpowers, it’s a hassle-free experience. You schedule repairs online. We can even come to your home to fix your bike."

Riders in Denver this weekend can stop by the company booth at the National E-Bike B2B2C Trade and Consumer Show at the Colorado Convention Center to see the UrbanGlide range in person. For the rest of us, the promo video below has more.

UrbanGlide: Less Coffee, More Ride | Vanpowers Bike

