Fat-tire ebike hauls hefty gear as it powers through the rough

New Jersey's Velotric has unleashed the second generation of its fat-tire adventure ebike to "power through challenging landscapes and city streets with equal ease." The Nomad 2 can also take more than 500 pounds along for the ride.

"Sometimes the road less traveled is the better one," said Adam Zhang, the co-founder of Lime who launched Velotric in 2021. "Nomad 2 speaks to those who love the journey, and the occasional detour! Whether you’re climbing trails, hauling heavy loads, or simply cruising, our latest bike gives you the freedom to ride further, faster, and more comfortably than ever before."

Like its ancestor, the Nomad 2 is being made available in low-step or step-over aluminum alloy frame variants, but offers a little more travel on the RST hydraulic suspension fork – 100 mm with lock-out instead of 80 mm. That's paired with 4-inch Kenda tires wrapped around 26-inch alloy rims and a suspension seatpost with extra-wide saddle for the promise of "a smooth, stable ride, even when off-road."

Suspension fork, suspension seatpost and fat tires combine for a smooth ride in the rough Velotric

Pedal-assist is also powered by a 750-W rear-hub motor, but this time around the hill-conquering torque has been bumped up to 90 Nm (66 lb.ft). Velotric has included three ride modes and five levels of pedal-assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h), plus a removable throttle control.

Interestingly, the ebike features Velotric's SensorSwap technology – which allows the rider to switch between responsive torque sensing "for challenging off-road terrain" and a cadence mode "for effortless, long-distance cruising." A Shimano 8-speed derailleur is on hand for even more ride flexibility too.

A larger battery makes for more miles between top-ups, specifically 705.6 Wh of UL 2271-certified juice for up to 65 miles (105 km) at the lowest PAS level, or 45 miles (72.5 km) on throttle only. Quick status checks can be had via the 3.5-inch color display with Bluetooth connectivity and USB-C smartphone charging.

The Nomad 2 has a maximum load capacity of 505 lb, including the rider, but can also tow up to 1,000 lb Velotric

The Nomad 2 is rated for a max load capacity of 505 lb (229 kg) around its frame and MIK-compatible rear rack, which should be more than enough for nature lovers to take their gear into the wilds with them. But if you need to take along some creature comforts as well, the ebike also boasts a towing capacity of 1,000 lb (over 450 kg).

Rounding out the key specs are Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with a 203-mm rotor to the front and 180 mm out back. A 500-lumen LED headlight comes on when darkness approaches, and a braking tail-light with turn signaling helps others be in the know. The ebike also ships with full fenders and an alloy kickstand.

Velotric says that the Nomad 2 "is perfect for adventure seekers, off-road enthusiasts, and long-distance commuters" and is on sale from today for US$1,999.

Velotric Nomad 2 Fat Tire Ebike: Built Tough. Ride Free.

Product page: Nomad 2