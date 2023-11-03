The Veolo is a high-performance ... bike trailer?

If you pride yourself on having a sleek, fast, snazzy-looking bike, you might not want to hook it up to a dumpy, heavy bicycle trailer. That's where the German-made Veolo comes in – it's kind of like the Porsche of bike trailers.

The Veolo reportedly tips the scales at 8.5 kg (19 lb). For reference, most bike trailers weigh in at anywhere from 9 to 18 kg (20 to 40 lb).

It features a low-profile tubular aluminum frame and a slotted cargo bed, along with two wheels that can be quickly removed simply by pressing on a rubberized hub-integrated release mechanism. The towbar connects to an included stainless steel bike-axle-mounted coupler via a ball joint.

The Veolo with its optional pack bag Veolo

The Veolo additionally sports an elastomer suspension system, which allows each of the wheels to independently move up and down in order to absorb bumps in the road. It can handle payloads of up to 80 kg (176 lb) in weight, and 240 l (63 US gal) in volume.

Optional extras include a pack bag made of lightweight waterproof X-Pac material, a pair of rubberized aluminum rack brackets for carrying long items such as surfboards, and a wall mount on which the trailer can be hung with its wheels removed and packed inside.

The Veolo is available in frame color choices of powder-coated white or brushed aluminum Veolo

Should you be interested, the Veolo is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, where a pledge of €490 (about US$526) will get you one – assuming it reaches production, that is. Its retail price will be 38% higher.

You can see the trailer in use, in the video below.

VEOLO Bike Trailer | All onboard. Be flexible. Be fast.

Sources: Kickstarter, Veolo

