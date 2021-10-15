Lightweight commuter ebike designed for city life

Back in 2018, the UK's Revolutionworks launched the Revos, an add-on kit designed to give a standard bike electric assist. Now the Bristol-based company has released an ebike of its own, a lightweight commuter called the Whippet.

Named after a canine running companion called Midge, the Whippet tips the scales at 13.9 kg (30 lb), which isn't the lightest ebike we've seen of late but is not as heavy as many commuter ebikes on the market. It sports an aluminum frame that's available in one size only, with a standover height of 77 cm (30 in) reported suitable for riders between 1.65 and 1.83 m (5.4 - 6 ft) in height.

The ebike's 250-W rear hub motor has been designed and built in-house, with three power levels available and pedal assist offered up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph).

"We have developed our hub motor drive system using innovative electronic design to maximize power whilst minimizing weight," said Hugo Palmer, the company's managing director. "This helps keep the Whippet as light and rideable as a normal bike but also, because we make it here ourselves, we’re able to keep the cost really low. People also really appreciate having the peace of mind that a locally-produced product gives."

The Whippet commuter ebike is the brainchild of Hugo Palmer, engineer and MD of Revolutionworks Revolutionworks

Revolutionworks says that most bike trips will likely be relatively short jaunts, maybe 6.5 km (4 miles) or less, so the Whippet was designed with those kinds of journeys in mind. The removable and lockable 200-Wh Li-ion bottle-type battery mounted to the downtube is reckoned good for up to 40 km (25 miles) of real-world range per three-hour recharge. And there's a USB port included for topping up mobile devices while on the move.

Ride flexibility comes courtesy of a 7-speed Shimano derailleur, the ebike rolls on 700c alloy double wall rims wrapped in Schwalbe Marathon Greenguard tires, and hydraulic disc brakes take care of stopping power.

Elsewhere, there's a simple handlebar control display unit with soft-touch buttons, a Brookes Cambium C17 saddle sits on an alloy suspension seatpost, and the ebike comes prepared for life on British streets with full fenders.

The Whippet is on sale now for £1,499 (a little over US$2k, though the company has no plans to ship outside of the UK), and for every ebike sold, Revolutionworks promises to fund the planting of 100 trees by Ecologi. The video below has more.

Whippet The Light eBike

Product page: Whippet