© 2021 New Atlas
Bicycles

Lightweight commuter ebike designed for city life

By Paul Ridden
October 15, 2021
Lightweight commuter ebike des...
The Whippet ebike offers pedal assist up to 25 km/h and a per-charge range of 40 km
The Whippet ebike offers pedal assist up to 25 km/h and a per-charge range of 40 km
View 5 Images
The Whippet ebike offers pedal assist up to 25 km/h and a per-charge range of 40 km
1/5
The Whippet ebike offers pedal assist up to 25 km/h and a per-charge range of 40 km
Revolutionworks has joined forces with Ecologi to plant 100 trees for every Whippet ebike sold
2/5
Revolutionworks has joined forces with Ecologi to plant 100 trees for every Whippet ebike sold
The Whippet commuter ebike weighs in at 13.9 kg
3/5
The Whippet commuter ebike weighs in at 13.9 kg
The Whippet has been ride-tested on the hilly terrain of urban Bristol, where the Revolutionworks team is based
4/5
The Whippet has been ride-tested on the hilly terrain of urban Bristol, where the Revolutionworks team is based
The Whippet commuter ebike is the brainchild of Hugo Palmer, engineer and MD of Revolutionworks
5/5
The Whippet commuter ebike is the brainchild of Hugo Palmer, engineer and MD of Revolutionworks
View gallery - 5 images

Back in 2018, the UK's Revolutionworks launched the Revos, an add-on kit designed to give a standard bike electric assist. Now the Bristol-based company has released an ebike of its own, a lightweight commuter called the Whippet.

Named after a canine running companion called Midge, the Whippet tips the scales at 13.9 kg (30 lb), which isn't the lightest ebike we've seen of late but is not as heavy as many commuter ebikes on the market. It sports an aluminum frame that's available in one size only, with a standover height of 77 cm (30 in) reported suitable for riders between 1.65 and 1.83 m (5.4 - 6 ft) in height.

The ebike's 250-W rear hub motor has been designed and built in-house, with three power levels available and pedal assist offered up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph).

"We have developed our hub motor drive system using innovative electronic design to maximize power whilst minimizing weight," said Hugo Palmer, the company's managing director. "This helps keep the Whippet as light and rideable as a normal bike but also, because we make it here ourselves, we’re able to keep the cost really low. People also really appreciate having the peace of mind that a locally-produced product gives."

The Whippet commuter ebike is the brainchild of Hugo Palmer, engineer and MD of Revolutionworks
The Whippet commuter ebike is the brainchild of Hugo Palmer, engineer and MD of Revolutionworks

Revolutionworks says that most bike trips will likely be relatively short jaunts, maybe 6.5 km (4 miles) or less, so the Whippet was designed with those kinds of journeys in mind. The removable and lockable 200-Wh Li-ion bottle-type battery mounted to the downtube is reckoned good for up to 40 km (25 miles) of real-world range per three-hour recharge. And there's a USB port included for topping up mobile devices while on the move.

Ride flexibility comes courtesy of a 7-speed Shimano derailleur, the ebike rolls on 700c alloy double wall rims wrapped in Schwalbe Marathon Greenguard tires, and hydraulic disc brakes take care of stopping power.

Elsewhere, there's a simple handlebar control display unit with soft-touch buttons, a Brookes Cambium C17 saddle sits on an alloy suspension seatpost, and the ebike comes prepared for life on British streets with full fenders.

The Whippet is on sale now for £1,499 (a little over US$2k, though the company has no plans to ship outside of the UK), and for every ebike sold, Revolutionworks promises to fund the planting of 100 trees by Ecologi. The video below has more.
Whippet The Light eBike

Product page: Whippet

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

BicyclesebikesLast-mile transportCity
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!