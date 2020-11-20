Wolf Tooth's 8-Bit Pack Pliers have 16 other tricks up their sleeve

As the lycra and carbon fiber frames might suggest, space and weight are key concerns for cycling enthusiasts, and that extends to the gear they carry for on-the-spot repairs. The latest offering from purveyor of cycling parts Wolf Tooth is one that might tick quite a few boxes, functioning as a set of master link pliers with a slew of different attachments tucked inside the handle.

Wolf Tooth’s new 8-Bit Pack Pliers follow another of the company’s clever space-saving products we looked at last year, which squeezed a chain breaker and set of hex wrenches into the hollow ends of a bicycle's handlebars. While they mightn’t be quite as discreet, the pliers do offer more versatility, with the ability to carry out a total of 17 functions.

This starts with the master link pliers which can be used to both remove and install the master link of a bike chain, and undo the lock nut over the tube valve. Nestled in the handle of these pliers is a set of eight extra attachments, which are held in place with magnets and can be slotted into a swiveling magnetic head at the base, one at a time.

Most of these attachments feature implements at either end, including hex bits ranging in size from 2 to 6 mm, flat head and Phillips head screwdrivers, a spoke wrench and valve core wrench. Also tucked into the handle of the 8-Bit Pack Pliers is a long and slender rasp designed for cleaning clogged up valve stems.

Made from a mix of aluminum and steel, the 8-Bit Pack Pliers weigh just 68 g (2.4 oz) and measure 146 mm x 20 mm x 9 mm (5.7 x 0.8 x 0.35 in) when closed up. The tool is available for pre-order now and priced at US$77.

Source: Wolf Tooth