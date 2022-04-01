Woom mini cargo bike supports industrious and adventurous kids

Usually when one hears the term "cargo bike for kids," it's something like the Tern Quick Haul with bike seat attached. But child bike specialist Woom puts a different spin on the concept. It's all-new Now bike is a versatile "cycle truck" specced like an adult cargo bike but sized for kids. From pedaling to school with a backpack stored comfortably on the front rack to taking a weekend bikepacking adventure with family or friends, the Now bike offers far more utility than the classic basket between the handlebars.

Founded in Austria and built into a global brand, Woom specializes in kids' bikes and only kids' bikes, popping up often on "best child bike" lists. So when customers began asking for a high-utility everyday city commuter for their children, it took the task quite seriously, starting from the ground up rather than merely bolting some racks and accessories on an existing bike platform.

Woom plays with geometry, expanding the interior of the frame by stretching the top and down tubes farther apart along a tall head tube. The extra space inside the upper frame offers plenty of room for bags and accessories, starting with the included magnetic-close case.

The largest Woom Now 6 is designed for kids between 10 and 14 years of age Woom

The tall head tube also functions to secure the signature fold-away front rack in place, offering an integrated place to carry up to 22 lb (10 kg) of backpacks, grocery bags, sports gear and more. The rack includes adjustable cargo straps and a removable floor tray that help keep loads neatly secured. Integrated mounts on either side can be used to attach accessories like a water bottle or lock.

The Now's unique geometry is also optimized for better stability and handling. The sized-down front wheel drops center of gravity lower and improves maneuverability. The upright seating position over the taller rear wheel promotes comfortable cruising and a better view of the road and traffic.

The front and rear lights are powered by a dynamo Woom

To round out the urban utility and safety feature set, Woom adds front and rear lights powered by an integrated dynamo, front and rear fenders, a twist bell and a kickstand. The Schwalbe Big Apple wide tires with puncture protection are designed to be both pavement- and cobblestone-friendly.

The Now features an aluminum frame, fork and rims and weighs between 23.1 and 28.3 lb (10.5 and 12.8 kg), depending upon size. The eight-speed drivetrain relies on a microShift twist shifter, and a set of hydraulic disc brakes bring the wheels to a confident stop.

Woom announced the Now this week and will be giving it an Atlantic-spanning double public premiere at the Life Time Sea Otter Classic in the US (April 7 to 10) and Velo Berlin in Germany (April 9 and 10). The bike already won itself 2022 Red Dot, Taipei Bicycle, and Design & Innovation awards.

Woom offers the Now in three sizes, designed for kids between the ages of 6 and 14 Woom

The Now comes in 4, 5 and 6 models, designed for children between six and 14 years of age. Wheel sizes are split 20-in rear/16-in front on the Now 4, 24/20-in on the Now 5, and 26/20-in on the Now 6, while prices come in at US$749, $799 and $849, respectively.

Source: Woom