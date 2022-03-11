Tern Quick Haul modular utility ebike seeks to right-size urban carry

Tern has developed a real specialty in crafting small but hardworking cargo-carrying ebike solutions, from simple folders with rear racks to ebike tractor trailers. It's continues its mission to find just the right blend of compact sizing and load-hauling utility for every urban-dwelling biped out there, launching the all-new Quick Haul. For those who find the GSD too long-framed and cargo-focused, and the Vektron too simple and foldy, the Quick Haul and its modular front and rear rack systems and in-frame "glovebox" might be just the right tool for transporting kids, pets, groceries, work materials and other cargo around the city.

The Quick Haul reminds us most of the HSD that Tern power-boosted not so long ago, albeit with a rigid steel fork and reconfigured geometry. To our naked eye, the Quick Haul appears to have the stouter frame, but it has a slightly lower maximum weight capacity of 330 lb (150 kg) versus the HSD's 374 lb (170 kg).

Tern Quick Haul with Glovebox Tern

Perhaps the most substantive difference between the HSD and Quick Haul in terms of cargo, though, is the Quick Haul's larger spacing between the top and down tubes. This area is designed to be filled out with an available carry case Tern calls the "Glovebox." The pack bolts to the frame and looks something like a second battery from afar but includes water-resistant compartments for storing everyday carry items like a wallet, phone, keys, tire repair kit and/or folding bike lock.

That, of course, is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the Quick Haul's modular carry capability. The 110-lb (50-kg)-capacity rear rack can be used on its own in securing cargo or outfitted liberally from Tern's ecosystem of add-on accessories. Options include child seats, dog carriers, soft crates and an expanded cargo tray. Similarly, owners can add a front rack or direct-attach accessories like a shoulder bag.

The Quick Haul makes a natural child hauler with the available child seat options, and riders can carry childcare items up front Tern

Just like existing Tern ebikes, the Quick Haul has a telescoping seat post and stem that easily adjust for a range of rider heights between 4.9 and 6.4 feet (1.5 and 1.95 m). Not only does that adjustability dial in a custom fit for the owner, it's designed so that the owner can readily share the bike with family members, friends or coworkers.

At launch, Tern will offer D8 and P9 Quick Haul models. The D8 will rely on a Bosch Active Line Plus electric mid-drive and 1 x 8-speed Shimano Altus group set to reach assisted speeds up to 20 mph (32 km/h) in the US and 25 km/h (15.5 km/h) in Europe. The 400-Wh battery will keep the motor running for a range between 33 and 65 miles (54 to 105 km).

The P9 brings on a 1 x 9-speed Shimano Alivio group set and a Bosch Performance Line mid-drive with the same top speeds, battery and range. The Performance drive offers up to 300 percent assistance and 48 lb-ft (65 Nm) of torque, whereas the Active Line tops out at 270 percent and 37 lb-ft (50 Nm). Both bike models weigh in just over 50 lb (22.7 kg).

The Quick Haul has a "vertical parking" feature designed to make it easier to roll into an elevator or store in a small apartment Tern

Built on a 6061 aluminum frame, both Quick Haul variants include Shimano hydraulic disc brakes, Herrmans front 120-lumen and rear lights, front and rear fenders, Schwalbe Big Apple tires, a chain guard, and a bell to top it all off. Tern plans to launch the bikes during the second quarter of this year for prices starting at US$2,999/€2,999. A P5i model with internally geared Shimano Nexus 5 hub and choice of chain or belt drive will join the D8 and P9 bikes later down the line.

Watch the three women in the photos pedal through their individual stages of urban life in the two-minute clip below.

Meet the E-Bike for everyday life - The Tern Quick Haul

Source: Tern

