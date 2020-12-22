Tern's latest cargo commuter ebike will help riders get to 28 mph

Tern has announced a new variant of its HSD cargo commuter that's also its first Class 3 ebike. The HSD S11 rocks a Bosch Performance Line motor for pedal assist up to 28 mph, and a battery big enough for as much as 74 miles between charges.

So far, all of the HSD models have been Class 1 rides, which means that their motors would provide pedal assist up to 20 mph (32 km/h). Class 3 means that the S11 will give a rider's legs help until the speed reaches 28 mph (45 km/h).

The cargo commuter can handle a gross weight of up to 170 kg (374 lb), which includes the ebike itself (at 25.6 kg/56.3 lb), the rider (at up to 120 kg/264 lb), any passenger and/or cargo, and accessories. Though reckoned to have the carrying capacity of a mid-sized cargo bike, the S11 actually comes in shorter than a standard bicycle. And like the HSD ebikes before it, this new model can be parked vertically or the seat dropped and the handlebars folded for between-ride transport in the trunk of a car.

The frame is fashioned from 6061 aluminum, and there's just the one size available – but Tern says that the S11 can accommodate riders between 1.5 and 1.95 m (4.9 - 6.4 ft).

Tern says that the Bosch Performance Line Sport produces 60 Nm of torque and can boost a rider's pedaling by as much as 300 percent Tern Bicycles

The Bosch Performance Line Sport mid-mounted motor produces up to 65 Nm of torque and is said to boost a rider's own pedaling efforts by as much as 300 percent. A Bosch PowerPack 500-Wh battery pack rides behind the seat post for a per charge range of up to 74 miles (118 km). The Bosch Intuvia display at the handlebar shows riders what they need to know, while also allowing for activation of the four pedal-assist modes and walk assist.

Elsewhere, the S11 features a Shimano Deore XT Shadow+ 11-speed derailleur, it rides on 20-inch wheels wrapped in Schwalbe Big Ben tires, has a Suntour custom fork with 70 mm of travel and benefits from a Cane Creek Thudbuster G4 short-travel suspension seatpost.

Stopping power is provided by Magura hydraulic disc braking, with 180-mm rotor to the front and 160-mm at the back, there's a 190-lumen front light, with a Herrmans H-Trace rear light, and it comes with fenders and a rear rack. An optional Captain's Chair can be added at the back to carry a child passenger, cargo panniers can also be had from Tern, along with a front Hauler rack and rear wheel guard, if needed.

Optional accessories include a child seat for the rear Tern Bicycles

"The ebike market is booming, but what's most exciting is that a lot of this growth is from new riders discovering how great it is to get around by bike," said Steve Boyd of Stile, Tern's US distributor. "Cycling is clean, green, and socially distanced. And with Bosch's powerful new motor, the HSD S11 just might become the fastest way to get around dense urban neighborhoods."

The S11 is heading for the US from January 2021 for a suggested retail price of US$4,199.

Product page: HSD S11