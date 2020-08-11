Tern beefs up its GSD cargo ebike for extra stability and comfort

Taiwanese firm Tern has graced our pages with some ebike designs that are as practical as they are interesting, including models with built-in pumps and others with small footprints for city living. The company has just launched an updated version of its family-friendly GSD, promising a sturdier frame, easier step-through geometry and a few new bells and whistles.

The original GSD was launched in 2017 as a more compact cargo-carrying option than some of Tern’s other offerings. The bike was designed to address a few issues around traditional cargo bikes, in that they are generally large, heavy and posed a difficult undertaking for folks navigating tight city centers.

To that end, the GSD featured a wheelbase of similar length to a regular bicycle and collapsible handlebars and seat so it can be packed up and stowed away in apartments, SUVs and offices. Pedal-assist comes from a Bosch mid-drive motor, while the adjustable seat and handlebars enabled the bike to be configured for family members of different sizes.

All of that remains true of the updated version. The GSD of 2020 has a carrying capacity of 440 lb (200 kg), up a little from the 397-lb (180-kg) payload of the original, with enough space on board for two kids at the back. The company says it has beefed up the frame with thicker tubes and greater stiffness, offering better stability when cruising through town with heavy loads.

Tern has also tweaked the geometry for easier step-through, which also allows riders to reach the ground more easily. A suspension fork and suspension seatpost is available as an optional extra to up the comfort factor even more, while the seat and handelbars can again be easily adjusted to suit family members ranging in height from 4 ft 11 to 6 ft 5 (150 to 195 cm).

The Bosch Cargo Line motor offers pedal-assist by way of 85 Nm (62.7 lb.ft) of torque and up to 400 percent support for climbing steep hills, drawing power from a 500-Wh battery, with a dual-battery option also available for those traveling greater distances. The top-of-the line GSD R14 model features 14-speed electronic shifting from Germany’s Rohloff, while the two cheaper models run on groupsets from Enviolo and Shimano.

Other features of the refreshed GSD include Magura MT-5 4-piston disc brakes, a 700-lumen headlight and always-on brake light, a chainguard to keep things tidy and an Atlas Lockstand that not only keeps the bike upright when you hop off, but features an auto-lock feature to hold everything in place.

Pricing for the new GSD starts at US$4,599, with the new models to arrive in stores in the US in the final quarter of 2020. Accessories such as racks, panniers and seats for the kids will cost extra. You can see the bike in action in the video below.

