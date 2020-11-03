Yoonit mini cargo bike is big on being small

Cargo bikes definitely are handy for hauling stuff around, but they can also be rather long and ungainly. That's where the Yoonit is designed to come in, as it can carry a variety of loads, but it's no longer than a regular bike.

Designed by a team of four German cyclists, the Yoonit measures 177.5 cm (69.9 in) in length, with the basic model reportedly tipping the scales at a little under 20 kg (44 lb). There's also an electric-assist version, that weighs a claimed 26 kg (57 lb). Either way, a combined rider/cargo weight of 175 kg (386 lb) can be accommodated.

The short length is achieved by equipping the bike with relatively small wheels – 16 inches in the front, and 18 in the rear. These feature double-wall aluminum rims, and are clad in Schwalbe Big Apple tires.

Utilizing a quick-release lever, users can swap between three load platforms. These include a Smart carrier, which cradles cargo with built-in side rails; a Job carrier, that's flat for accommodating wider items; and a Family carrier, which incorporates a child's seat with a five-point safety harness.

The Yoonit's chromoly steel frame fits riders measuring 160 to 200 cm tall (5'2" to 6'6") Yoonit Bikes

Some of the additional features of both versions of the Yoonit include a Gates Carbon Drive drivetrain, a Shimano internal geared hub transmission, Magura hydraulic disc brakes, plus Busch & Müller head- and tail lights. The electric e.Yoonit model additionally packs a Shimano EP8 bottom bracket motor, powered by a frame-mounted Shimano STEPS 504-Wh/36-volt battery. There's currently no word on battery range.

Should you be interested, the Yoonit is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming the bike reaches production, a pledge of €2,295 (about US$2,690) will get you the basic model – in your choice of four frame colors – with €3,795 ($4,447) required for the e.Yoonit. The planned retail prices are 20 percent higher.

You can see the Yoonit in use, in the video below.

Sources: Kickstarter, Yoonit Bikes