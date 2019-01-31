This new study from York University may add a little weight to the bilingual benefits argument but it by no means settles this relatively new scientific debate. However, we can be confident that there are most likely no harmful negatives associated with bilingualism, unlike those suggested by a Cambridge University professor in 1890, who once wrote, "If it were possible for a child to live in two languages at once equally well, so much the worse. His intellectual and spiritual growth would not thereby be doubled, but halved. Unity of mind and character would have great difficulty in asserting itself in such circumstances."