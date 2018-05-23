"If we want to build machines that are more compatible with the human body and the natural environment, we have to start with new types of materials," research author Carmel Majidi says in a press release. Majidi argues that other research into "soft electronics" that has focused on bendable materials is still prone to failure when damaged. "The unprecedented level of functionality of our self-healing material can enable soft-matter electronics and machines to exhibit the extraordinary resilience of soft biological tissue and organisms."