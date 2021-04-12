© 2021 New Atlas
Biology

Study suggests tiny birds' blood gets warmer in the winter

By Ben Coxworth
April 12, 2021
Study suggests tiny birds' blo...
One of the coal tits that was part of the study
One of the coal tits that was part of the study
View 1 Image
One of the coal tits that was part of the study
1/1
One of the coal tits that was part of the study

In order to stay warm on frigid winter days, small birds may do more than just fluff up their feathers. According to new research, they're actually able to make their blood run hotter, creating a sort of central heating system.

In a recent study conducted by Sweden's Lund University and Scotland's University of Glasgow, scientists took blood samples from great tits, coal tits and blue tits, both in early autumn and in late winter. The researchers isolated red blood cells from those samples, then observed the mitochondria activity within those cells.

Mitochondria are subcellular structures that can produce either muscle energy or heat. Utilizing an instrument known as a respirometer, the scientists were able to ascertain how much oxygen the birds' mitochondria were consuming, which in turn allowed them to determine if the mitochondria were generating energy or heat.

It was found that in the winter, the mitochondria were used more to produce heat – this was somewhat unexpected, since it has long been assumed that small birds have a higher metabolism in the winter, which would require a greater expenditure of physical energy. Additionally, it was observed that in the winter, there were greater numbers of mitochondria within the red blood cells.

"We had no idea that the birds could regulate their blood as a heating system in this way, so we were surprised", says the lead scientist, Lund's Assoc. Prof. Andreas Nord.

The team now plans on investigating whether the winter weather itself triggers the change in mitochondrial function, or if it may be caused by factors such as seasonal changes in diet.

A paper on the research was recently published in The FASEB Journal.

Source: Lund University

Tags

BiologyLund UniversityUniversity of GlasgowBirdsWinterHeating
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More