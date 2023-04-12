© 2023 New Atlas
Biology

Penguin poop is krilly important to ocean health

By Bronwyn Thompson
April 11, 2023
Penguin poop is krilly important to ocean health
Chinstrap penguin on the beach in Antarctica
Not all heroes wear capes: the chinstrap penguin plays a key role in sustainability
View 8 Images
Chinstrap penguin on the beach in Antarctica
1/8
Not all heroes wear capes: the chinstrap penguin plays a key role in sustainability
One of the drones used to locate and count penguin colonies in the rugged environment
2/8
One of the drones used to locate and count penguin colonies in the rugged environment
Circle of life: One colony with its guano that the researchers studied
3/8
Circle of life: One colony with its guano that the researchers studied
Closely related to the chinstrap, the gentoo penguin gets its bright feet coloring from its krill-rich diet
4/8
Closely related to the chinstrap, the gentoo penguin gets its bright feet coloring from its krill-rich diet
Scientists believe the krill-eating close relative of the chinstrap, the Adélie penguin, may be another contributing to iron cycling
5/8
Scientists believe the krill-eating close relative of the chinstrap, the Adélie penguin, may be another contributing to iron cycling
A colony of chinstrap penguins on Half Moon Island
6/8
A colony of chinstrap penguins on Half Moon Island
Chinstrap penguins heading out to pump some iron… into the ocean
7/8
Chinstrap penguins heading out to pump some iron… into the ocean
Iron recycling and net primary production process in the Southern Ocean pelagic areas
8/8
Iron recycling and net primary production stimulation in the Southern Ocean pelagic areas

View gallery - 8 images

Large marine mammals such as baleen whales play a huge role in cycling iron through their marine environments, directly helping to boost phytoplankton growth and atmospheric carbon sequestration.

Now for the first time, scientists have discovered how a much smaller animal, with no less mighty a digestive system, has been pumping more than a million pounds of iron to the surface waters of the Southern Ocean each year, helping that essential plant plankton to thrive.

A research team led by Oleg Belyaev from the Institute of Marine Sciences of Andalusia (ICMAN) has found that the world’s population of chinstrap penguin (Pygoscelis antarctica) returns more than 574 tons of the crucial metal to the Antarctic waters every year via its guano, the product of the accumulation of their excrement.

It’s the first time the birds’ huge role in iron cycling has been studied, and it underpins the delicate interconnectedness of the ecosystem. The researchers believe that despite the heavy lifting the penguins are doing to sustain ocean health, their population has declined by half since the 1980s, resulting in half the nutrients flowing back into the sea.

Circle of life: One colony with its guano that the researchers studied
Circle of life: One colony with its guano that the researchers studied

Chinstrap penguins occupy remote and rugged areas along the Antarctic Peninsula and on South Atlantic islands. To measure the birds’ iron output, the researchers mapped colonies by drone, and one on Deception Island had its poop volume measured. Further chemical analysis revealed the high concentration of iron in the guano, equaling around 3 mg per gram.

Penguins famously produce a significant amount of excrement, so much so it can be seen from space.

Iron is vital to the Southern Ocean; it provides nutrients for phytoplankton that many species feed on, including krill. Antarctic krill, which can produce swarms in the number of trillions, makes up a significant part of the chinstrap penguin’s diet. As the significant amount of guano they produce returns to the ocean, it provides an easily available iron source for the life cycle.

Iron recycling and net primary production process in the Southern Ocean pelagic areas
Iron recycling and net primary production stimulation in the Southern Ocean pelagic areas

Iron also plays a key role in carbon capture, as plentiful photosynthetic phytoplankton provides the Southern Ocean an enhanced ability to absorb CO2 from the atmosphere. This ocean may only cover about 6% of the planet, but it helps regulate global climate and stores captured carbon in its deep-sea sink.

The study also opens the door to more research into other penguin species’ role in this vital cycle. The chinstrap penguin is closely related to two other species, the gentoo (P. papua) and the Adélie (P. adeliae), who also have a diet rich in krill. While the chinstrap is of Least Concern on the IUCN species list, the others, with a much smaller population, are now Near Endangered due to their numbers decreasing.

While the chinstrap penguins, which can stand around 30 in (76 cm) tall and weigh more than 11 lb (5 kg), still number around 3.42 million, it’s half their numbers of 40 years ago. The decline is believed to be linked to climate change, which is impacting the distribution and biomass of the all-important krill. An earlier study deemed this species the “marine sentinels”, for the role the birds play as environmental-change indicators.

A colony of chinstrap penguins on Half Moon Island
A colony of chinstrap penguins on Half Moon Island

The researchers hope their study helps raise awareness of the direct ecological impact the penguins have on sustaining life in the waters surrounding their habitats.

The research was published in the journal Nature Communications.

Source: Institute of Marine Sciences of Andalusia via Scimex

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

BiologyMarine BiologyPenguinsOceanCarbon captureBiodiversity
No comments
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!