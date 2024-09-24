© 2024 New Atlas
Massive 50-lb king penguin chick Pesto becomes a surprise global star

By Bronwyn Thompson
September 24, 2024
September 22: Pesto manages to make an average-sized king penguin look small
Melbourne's penguin keepers could not have predicted Pesto's size and stardom, but quickly noticed his strong appetite and demand for food from his parents
Melbourne's penguin keepers could not have predicted Pesto's size and stardom, but quickly noticed his strong appetite and demand for food from his parents
February 18: Pesto at almost three weeks of age
February 18: Pesto at almost three weeks of age
March 16: Less than two months after birth, Pesto was already close to the height of an average king penguin adult
March 16: Less than two months after birth, Pesto was already close to the height of an average king penguin adult
March 29: Baby king penguins will tap the side of a beak to ask for more food
March 29: Baby king penguins will tap the side of a beak to ask for more food
April
April 26: Still less than three months of age, Pesto was shaping up as the 'unit' he's currently known as
July 29: Just shy of his six-month birthday, Pesto outsizes all the other kings
July 29: Just shy of his six-month birthday, Pesto outsizes all the other kings
September 15: Pesto, Tango and Hudson
September 15: Pesto, Tango and Hudson
September 22: Peak Pesto before he soon begins his catastrophic molt that should see him downsize somewhat
September 22: Peak Pesto before he soon begins his catastrophic molt that should see him downsize somewhat
Move over, Moo Deng, there's a new superstar baby animal that's become a surprise viral sensation – a nine-month-old king penguin chick named Pesto whose species-defying growth spurt has made this big boy a worldwide hit.

Pesto, who emerged from an avocado-sized egg on January 30, 2024, at Sea Life Melbourne aquarium in Australia – and was named in honor of one of the colony's beloved former king penguins, Basil – now weighs in at a formidable 22.5 kg (49.6 lb). The average weight of this second-largest species of penguin (Aptenodytes patagonicus) varies considerably, but is generally in the range of 9.3 kg (20.5 lb) to 18 kg (39.7 lb).

While Pesto is close to reaching his top size, and will soon undergo his first molt, losing his fluffy brown down to reveal his young adult plumage beneath, he's still expected to remain a 'huge unit' despite most likely sizing down a little as he matures.

Melbourne's penguin keepers could not have predicted Pesto's size and stardom, but quickly noticed his strong appetite and demand for food from his parents
Melbourne's penguin keepers could not have predicted Pesto's size and stardom, but quickly noticed his strong appetite and demand for food from his parents

In the wild, where they inhabit regions across the Southern Ocean and Sub-Antarctic including Iles Crozet, Iles Kerguelen and South Georgia, chicks like Pesto steadily gain independence and form creches with other babies, however this big boy was the breeding season's 'only child' at Sea Life Melbourne. As of 2020, their wild populations had been steadily increasing and are now considered of Least Concern on the IUCN Red List of Endangered Species. However, their lengthy breeding cycle does make them vulnerable to disturbances – and in February 2024, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was detected in a South Georgia colony, as birds (and now many mammals) around the globe face an unprecedented threat from what scientists now recognize as a panzootic.

Fortunately, bird flu is something that is unlikely to ever concern Pesto – who will live out his life in an enclosure that has strict biosecurity procedures in place to keep the exhibit's king and smaller gentoo penguins free from external virus exposure. It's one of the many reasons why penguins in captivity have a much longer lifespan than those in the wild, where kings have a lifespan of around 20-plus years.

"He has brought immense joy to everyone here at Sea Life Melbourne and to penguin fans around the world," said the aquarium's General Manager, Claire Burrell. "We look forward to sharing his future adventure – which will include fledging and then swimming lessons.”

King Penguin Chick Hatches at Melbourne Aquarium

Immense joy may be an understatement, with Pesto in recent weeks spreading across TikTok and Instagram – and now global news outlets. King penguins move by walking, as opposed to many other species that hop, which makes this big baby's awkward waddle even funnier.

As of September 22, Pesto weighs in at double the heft of his foster parents Tango and Hudson combined, but his voracious appetite and now a diet of some 25 fish a day saw him quickly surpass mom and dad. He's also outsized the aquarium's former heavyweight champion, his biological father Blake, who tips the scales at around 18 kg (39.7 lb).

It's expected that once Pesto undergoes his molt – known as a catastrophic molt, something all penguins undergo annually – he'll most likely size down to weigh around the same as Blake or some of the other larger kings in the colony.

Now, his fame has not just brought a crowd of fans to the popular Melbourne tourist spot (which, for full disclosure, I moonlight at on weekends – albeit on the other side of the glass to Pesto), but inspired a suite of fan art and, naturally, memes.

You can check out more of the Pesto obsession on social media – TikTok and Instagram in particular – by searching hashtags including #pestothepengion and #kingpesto.

And see our gallery showing a timeline of Pesto's growth, before he gained celebrity status.

Source: Sea Life Melbourne

Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

