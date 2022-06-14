© 2022 New Atlas
Biology

Whisker-cams unravel the mystery of how seals feed in the dark

By Ben Coxworth
June 14, 2022
Whisker-cams unravel the myste...
The northern elephant seal has more nerve fibers per whisker than any other mammal
The northern elephant seal has more nerve fibers per whisker than any other mammal
View 1 Image
The northern elephant seal has more nerve fibers per whisker than any other mammal
1/1
The northern elephant seal has more nerve fibers per whisker than any other mammal

Using their sonar system, toothed whales are able to zero in on prey in the pitch black conditions of the deep sea. Seals lack such a system, but still catch prey in the same sunless conditions. New research now shows how their whiskers allow them to do so.

The study was conducted by scientists from the University of California - Santa Cruz, the University of Tokyo, and Japan's National Institute of Polar Research. It built upon previous studies which were based on observations of individual whiskers, artificial whiskers, or seals that were held in captivity.

For this project, the team adhered tiny video loggers to the cheeks of nine female northern elephant seals at California's Año Nuevo State Park. Each device was equipped with an infrared LED, which produced illumination that was visible to the camera, but invisible to the seal. The seals were captured and sedated in order to apply the loggers, then recaptured a few days later in order to retrieve the devices.

Based on analysis of a total of 9.4 hours of footage obtained from five of the seals, it was found that once the animals reached a depth of about 200 m (656 ft), they began rhythmically extending and retracting their whiskers. When the whiskers were extended, they appeared to be detecting the waterborne vibrations made by small fish as they swam nearby – the longer the fish appeared on camera, the longer the whiskers remained extended.

This sensing technique not only alerted the seals to the presence of the fish, but allowed the seals to track the location of the fish relative to themselves. In some cases, the seals were able to visually locate squid that gave off bioluminescent signals. Such incidents only accounted for about 20 percent of the prey captured in deep waters, however – the whiskers were responsible for all the rest.

"Our findings solve a decades-long mystery about how deep-diving seals locate their prey without the biosonar used by whales, revealing another mammalian adaptation to complete darkness," said project researcher Taiki Adachi, who is affiliated with both UC Santa Cruz and the National Institute of Polar Research. "The next step is conducting comparative field studies on other mammals to better understand how whisker-sensing shapes natural behavior in each mammalian species under different environments."

A paper on the research was recently published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of United States of America.

Source: National Institute of Polar Research

Tags

BiologyUC Santa CruzNational Institute of Polar ResearchUniversity of TokyoSensory
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!