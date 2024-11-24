© 2024 New Atlas
Biology

Amazing new images as 37-trillion-cell 'human atlas' nears first draft

By Bronwyn Thompson
November 24, 2024
Amazing new images as 37-trillion-cell 'human atlas' nears first draft
The human small intestine
The human small intestine
View 4 Images
The human small intestine
1/4
The human small intestine
Blood vessels in a human ileum sample. Immunofluorescence staining highlights endothelial cells in magenta, marked by CDH5, and smooth muscle cells in cyan, marked by ACTA2
2/4
Blood vessels in a human ileum sample. Immunofluorescence staining highlights endothelial cells in magenta, marked by CDH5, and smooth muscle cells in cyan, marked by ACTA2
Human lung tissue
3/4
Human lung tissue
The Human Cell Atlas initiative seeks to create comprehensive reference maps of all human cells – the fundamental units of life – as a basis for both understanding human health and diagnosing, monitoring, and treating disease
4/4
The Human Cell Atlas initiative seeks to create comprehensive reference maps of all human cells – the fundamental units of life – as a basis for both understanding human health and diagnosing, monitoring, and treating disease

View gallery - 4 images

Eight years on from the formation of the Human Cell Atlas (HCA) consortium, which set out with the hugely ambitious task of mapping the entire human body – around 37.2 trillion cells – scientists reveal that it's nearly at its first draft stage. This week, we got more of a glimpse of what's coming, with stunning images that belie the thousands and thousands of hours invested in creating this historic 'cell atlas.'

THE HCA now has more than 3,600 researchers across 102 countries, collaborating on data that covers 18 biological networks in the body.

The Human Cell Atlas initiative seeks to create comprehensive reference maps of all human cells – the fundamental units of life – as a basis for both understanding human health and diagnosing, monitoring, and treating disease
The Human Cell Atlas initiative seeks to create comprehensive reference maps of all human cells – the fundamental units of life – as a basis for both understanding human health and diagnosing, monitoring, and treating disease

For one of those networks, more than 30 scientists have mapped fetal development and bone growth, with the video below detailing skeletal formation, where cartilage (blue) acts as a scaffold before bone (purple) is formed. It also details the cellular composition of a developing cranium, where the top has no cartilage. It reveals the unique process of how our skulls form without first having the cartilage blueprint for it.

462006 2 video 4528709 sj511z

"While genetic studies have mapped more than 100,000 disease-associated variants in the human genome, we do not know in which cells the majority of these variants are active, and which function they perform," noted researchers in their paper.

Human lung tissue
Human lung tissue

As well as skull bones, the many collaborative teams have looked at the make-up of joints, the gastrointestinal tract, the lungs (above) and aspects of the brain. The aim is to better understand disease development and treatment efficacy, which could have a profound impact on the medical world. And, thanks to technology including AI and machine learning, the project has rapidly accelerated since its 2016 inception. There is a paper on the advanced tech being used to build this complex atlas, too.

Blood vessels in a human ileum sample. Immunofluorescence staining highlights endothelial cells in magenta, marked by CDH5, and smooth muscle cells in cyan, marked by ACTA2
Blood vessels in a human ileum sample. Immunofluorescence staining highlights endothelial cells in magenta, marked by CDH5, and smooth muscle cells in cyan, marked by ACTA2

Overall, it's a massive step forward in understanding cellular behavior, why some treatments work for some and not others, and in finding personalized therapeutics to account for cellular diversity. This groundbreaking work is expected to provide a comprehensive foundation to make research and drug development far more efficient.

The large collection of new studies have been published across Nature journals.

Sources: Nature, Scimex

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

BiologyCellsHumanDisease
No comments
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!