The result was an array of 3D-printed photodiodes, which are capable of converting light into an electrical current with an efficiency of 25 percent. McAlpine's team is now planning on boosting that efficiency, and incorporating many more of the photodiodes into a single dome. Ultimately, it is hoped that the technology could be used to create a fully-functioning bionic eye, which would restore a blind recipient's vision by stimulating their optic nerve in response to perceived light.