With much of the Western world focused on high-performance electric sports and naked bikes, and much of Asia making cheap, anonymous, somewhat boring commuters, there's a hole in the market – particularly in India – for something electric that fulfils the role the Royal Enfield Bullet 500 plays in Indian bike culture. Something with a sense of grandeur and stateliness about it. Something comfortable and a touch regal. An unhurried bike with style, as well as the capability to deal with India's wildly variable road conditions. An aspirational bike.