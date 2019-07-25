And the BladeX is certainly slim, in fact Odake claims that the BladeX is the slimmest monitor ever - at only 4.5 mm (a little under 0.2 in). That measurement is for the display section only though. Odake's clever use of the stand is the reason the BladeX screen can be made so thin. While providing stability to the monitor, the stand also contains the stereo speakers, the battery and all the connectivity ports – a headphone jack, two USB-C ports (one for charging), two Micro-USB ports and the HDMI port. All this only adds around 9 mm (0.35 in) to the BladeX when its folded into its case. And it's light too, all up the device weighs in at only 860 g (1.89 lb). Not bad for a 15.6-inch monitor.