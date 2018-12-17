It's been a rocky road since the Bloodhound supersonic car made its world debut in London in September 2015, almost 10 years after the company behind the project was founded. The Bloodhound team has hit some important milestones on its way to the target of breaking the 1,000 mph barrier – most recently rocketing to 210 mph in just eight seconds. But, as you might expect, development has proven costly and just last week it was announced that lack of funds had ended the project for good. Now a new backer has been found and it's on again.